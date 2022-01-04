Grigor Dimitrov says he is not opposed to facing players with medical exemptions at Australian Open

Grigor Dimitrov has admitted he is not opposed to facing players who are unvaccinated but receive medical exemptions for the 2022 Australian Open in Melbourne.

The state of Victoria, which hosts the Australian Open, recently mandated that all athletes be fully vaccinated, or receive a medical exemption, in order to participate in the season's first Slam. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is among the handful of players who have been granted a medical exemption to compete in Melbourne.

When asked whether exemptions for players are justified, Dimitrov said he does not have any authority on the matter as he is not a medical professional.

"I’m not a doctor but I’m sure there’s a reason if somebody needs that [an exemption]. If it’s legit … if it’s to that extent and that point, then of course," Dimitrov was quoted as saying by the Age.

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley highlighted that a rigorous medical process was in place to ensure the highest standards were being followed. He further clarified that the applications for exemptions would be evaluated anonymously by the panelists.

“There are two medical panels that assess any application, and they assess it in a blind way. They don’t know who the applicant is,” Tiley said. “Against the ATAGI [Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation] guidelines, an exemption gets granted or not. The reason for granting that exemption remains private, between the panel and the applicant,” he added.

Grigir Dimitrov says winning a Grand Slam would be the "last piece of the puzzle"

Grigor Dimitrov Practice In Melbourne Ahead of 2022 Australian Summer of Tennis

Grigor Dimitrov has reached three Grand Slam semifinals -- Wimbledon (2014), Australian Open (2017) and US Open (2019) -- but he is to lay his hands on tennis' ultimate prize.

The Bulgarian, who is gearing up for his 12th Australian Open appearance, revealed that winning a Grand Slam title is his "ultimate goal."

"Once you have been so close to the ultimate goal it’s always that that is going to haunt you afterwards. For me I would say that is the last piece of the puzzle, really," Dimitrov told Tennis Majors.

He asserted that each tournament he plays is important, but a Grand Slam title is what "still keeps the fire going" in him.

“Of course, I care about every tournament I play, and I would not play just to play, but a Grand Slam is like your own approval, I would say. I never wanted to look at it that way because I feel like it’s not a nice way to treat yourself, but it’s also something that still keeps the fire going in me,” he added.

The former World No. 3 is set to kick off his 2022 season at the Melbourne Summer Set. The ATP 250 event is being held at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park, the same venue as the Australian Open.

