Acapulco 2021: Grigor Dimitrov vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview, head-to-head & prediction | Abierto Mexicano Telcel

Match details

Fixture: Grigor Dimitrov vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Date: 17 March 2021

Tournament: Abierto Mexicano Telcel 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Acapulco, Mexico

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,053,560

Match timing: Approx. 7.30 pm local time, 7 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Grigor Dimitrov vs Miomir Kecmanovic preview

Grigor Dimitrov made a winning return at the 2021 Abierto Mexicano Telcel, scoring a straight-sets win over Adrian Mannarino.

A former winner in Acapulco, Dimitrov is a firm title contender in the draw this year. The Bulgarian does, however, have a tough next couple of rounds to worry about first; he is set to take on the fast-rising Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round on Wednesday.

Miomir Kecmanovic

Kecmanovic first burst on to the scene by making it to the finals of the 2019 Antalya Open as a teenager. While he ended up losing to Lorenzo Sonego in the summit clash, he did cement his status as a veritable Next Gen star.

A former junior No. 1, Kecmanovic has since gone on to build a solid resume that includes an ATP title and wins over the likes of Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Serb has a strong baseline game built around consistent groundstrokes off both wings. He has a powerful serve too, and can go toe-to-toe with the best in long rallies.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Miomir Kecmanovic head-to-head

Grigor Dimitrov boasts of a 7-2 record this year

This is set to be the first career meeting between Grigor Dimitrov and Miomir Kecmanovic, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Miomir Kecmanovic prediction

Considering the sort of start that both Grigor Dimitrov and Miomir Kecmanovic have had to 2021, this encounter could be heading for a close finish.

Dimitrov has looked especially sharp in his matches this season, boasting a 7-2 win-loss record. That includes his Australian Open loss, where his prospects were hampered by a back injury.

But the Bulgarian seems to have recovered well, and he was quick to find his stride in the opening match here.

Dimitrov will be up against some very consistent baseline hitting from the other end on Wednesday. Needless to say, the 29-year-old will need to at be at his fittest to deal with that sort of pressure.

Dimitrov certainly has enough experience under his belt to enter the match with a specific game plan. He also has the firepower to outhit Kecmanovic, but he will need to keep his error count under check if he wishes to progress further.

Prediction: Grigor Dimitrov to win in two tight sets.