Gstaad 2022: Cristian Garin vs Yannick Hanfmann preview, head-to-head, predicition, odds and pick | Swiss Open

Fixture: (6) Cristian Garin vs Yannick Hanfmann

Date: July 19, 2022

Tournament: Swiss Open

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Gstaad, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Cristian Garin vs Yannick Hanfmann preview

Garin will look to reach the second round of the Swiss Open

Sixth seed Cristian Garin takes on Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the Swiss Open in Gstaad. The Chilean has won 16 out of 32 matches so far this season and reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon.

Garin reached the third round of the grasscourt Major with straight-set wins over Elias Ymer and Hugo Grenier. Here, he beat Jenson Brooksby to set up a fourth-round clash against Alex de Minaur.

The Chilean made a sensational comeback from two sets down to beat the Australian 2-6, 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-4, 7-6(6). Garin's journey came to an end in the quarterfinals when he lost to eventual runner-up Nick Kyrgios in straight sets.

Hanfmann has won only three out of seven main draw matches this season, reaching the semifinals of the Santiago Open. Here, he defeated Federico Coria and Thiago Seyboth Wild before losing to eventual champion Pedro Martinez.

After failing to qualify for the main draw of six successive ATP tournaments, Hanfmann made it to the opening round of the Swiss Open by beating Filip Misolic and Zizou Bergs.

Cristian Garin vs Yannick Hanfmann head-to-head

Garin leads 1-0 head-to-head against Hanfmann, having beaten him 6-2, 7-6(3) at the Hamburg European Open in 2020.

Whoever wins the match will face Nicolas Jarry or Thiago Monteiro in the last 16 of the Swiss Open in Gstaad.

Cristian Garin vs Yannick Hanfmann odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Cristian Garin -300 -3.5 (-138) Over 21.5 (-120) Yannick Hanfmann +240 +3.5 (+100) Under 21.5 (-120)

Cristian Garin vs Yannick Hanfmann prediction

Garin will enter the match as the favorite to win since his playing style is well-suited to clay. The Chilean has won 67 out of 106 matches on the surface with a win percentage of 63.2%. Hanfmann, on the other hand, has won 22 out of 41 matches on clay so far.

Garin has a fine defensive game and is a good mover on the red dirt. While the 26-year-old is capable of serving aces, he is susceptible to double-faults.

Hanfmann has powerful groundstrokes and will try to make the most of them. However, he needs to ensure not to have too many unforced errors, which could give his opponent an advantage.

Garin has had a good run at Wimbledon and will be looking to do well in Hamburg too. The Chilean's claycourt prowess should be enough to get past Hanfmann, who is ranked 82 places below him.

Pick: Garin to win in straight sets.

