Gstaad 2022: Matteo Berrettini vs Pedro Martinez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Matteo Berrettini vs (5) Pedro Martinez

Date: July 22, 2022

Tournament: Swiss Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Gstaad, Switzerland

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Matteo Berrettini vs Pedro Martinez preview

Berrettini will be keen to reach the semifinals of the Swiss Open

Second seed Matteo Berrettini will take on fifth seed Pedro Martinez in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open.

The 26-year-old Berrettini has won 18 out of 24 matches this season, with two titles, both on grass, to his name. The first came at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart, where he beat Andy Murray in the final.

He followed this up by beating Filip Krajinovic to successfully defend his Queen's Club Championships title. Berrettini was scheduled to compete at Wimbledon, but withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Italian entered the Swiss Open as the second seed and received a bye to the second round. Here, he beat Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-4 to seal his place in the quarterfinals.

Jonatannn @FT9Jonny Pedro Martínez, por su parte, ha derrotado al sueco Ymer (7-5/4-6/6-2) y ya está en cuartos de final. Espera rival del duelo entre Gasquet y Berrettini. Pedro Martínez, por su parte, ha derrotado al sueco Ymer (7-5/4-6/6-2) y ya está en cuartos de final. Espera rival del duelo entre Gasquet y Berrettini. https://t.co/7BmierGvsj

Martinez has won 16 out of 32 matches this season with one title to his name, which came at the Chile Open in Santiago. He beat Jaume Munar, Yannick Hanfmann and Alejandro Tabilo before defeating Sebastian Baez in the final.

After exiting Wimbledon in the first round, Martinez competed at the Swiss Open in Gstaad. The Spaniard beat compatriot Carlos Taberner 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last 16, where he got the better of Elias Ymer, winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Matteo Berrettini vs Pedro Martinez head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they have never locked horns to date. The winner on Friday will face either Dominic Thiem or Juan Pablo Varillas in the Swiss Open semifinals.

Matteo Berrettini vs Pedro Martinez odds

Player Name Moneyline Matteo Berrettini -375 Pedro Martinez +275

All odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Matteo Berrettini vs Pedro Martinez prediction

Berrettini will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win given his recent run of form. The Italian has a pretty decent record on clay, winning 43 out of 62 matches so far. He will look to be aggressive from the start.

His powerful serve and forehand will make things very difficult for Martinez, who is a counterpuncher. The Spaniard will try and force Berrettini to make errors, with the Italian's defence not the strongest.

While Martinez can put up a tough fight, it is difficult to see Berrettini lose this one given how he has been performing lately.

Pick: Berrettini to win in straight sets.

