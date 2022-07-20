Gstaad 2022: Roberto Bautista Agut vs Juan Pablo Varillas  preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Swiss Open

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Roberto Bautista Agut vs (Q) Juan Pablo Varillas

Date: July 20, 2022.

Match Timing: Not before 12 pm local time / 10 am GMT / 6 am ET / 3: 30 pm IST.

Tournament: Swiss Open.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Gstaad, Switzerland.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €534,555

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Juan Pablo Varillas preview

Bautista is seeded third at the Swiss Open in Gstaad

Third seed Roberto Bautista Agut will take on Peruvian qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas in the second round of the Swiss Open in Gstaad on Wednesday.

The Spaniard has won 23 out of 33 matches so far this season with one title to his name, which came at the Qatar Open in Doha. He beat Andy Murray, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Karen Khachanov before triumphing 6-3, 6-4 over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the final.

The World No. 19 also reached the final of the Mallorca Championships but lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

After the grasscourt season, Bautista Agut entered the Nordea Open in Bastad but lost his first match to Dominic Thiem.

José Morgado @josemorgado BIG WIN!



#339 Dominic Thiem beats #20 Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4 to reach the QFs in Bastad. Very, very good performance.



First time he wins back to back matches (and first QFs) since Madrid (may) 2021. Also first top 20 win since then.



So good to see. BIG WIN!#339 Dominic Thiem beats #20 Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6(5), 3-6, 6-4 to reach the QFs in Bastad. Very, very good performance. First time he wins back to back matches (and first QFs) since Madrid (may) 2021. Also first top 20 win since then.So good to see. https://t.co/fz8lu60CmH

Varillas has mostly played on the ATP Challenger Tour this season and has won four out of eight main-draw matches on the ATP Tour. Two of those came at the Davis Cup, where he beat two Bolivian brothers in Hugo and Murkel Dellien.

The 26-year-old managed to quality for the main draw at the Swiss Open in Gstaad and booked his place in the second round by beating Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(5), 6-2.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis All eyes were on Juan Pablo Varillas in Paris.



Having just become the 1st Peruvian to make a slam main draw in 14 years, he was up 2 sets to 0 on Felix Auger-Aliassime.



He lost that match... and his next 4



But, Varillas is winning once again, defeating Lorenzo Sonego, 7-6, 6-2 All eyes were on Juan Pablo Varillas in Paris.Having just become the 1st Peruvian to make a slam main draw in 14 years, he was up 2 sets to 0 on Felix Auger-Aliassime.He lost that match... and his next 4But, Varillas is winning once again, defeating Lorenzo Sonego, 7-6, 6-2 https://t.co/23zloKYKch

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Juan Pablo Varillas head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they will face each other for the first time. The winner of the match will face either Dominic Thiem or Federico Delbonis in the quarterfinals of the Swiss Open.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Juan Pablo Varillas odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Roberto Bautista Agut -250 -3.5 (-120) Over 21.5 (-125) Ju Pablo Varillas +200 +3.5 (-120) Under 21.5 (-110)

All odds sourced from bet365.

Roberto Bautista Agut vs Juan Pablo Varillas prediction

Bautista Agut will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win given his ranking and present form.

The Spaniard is a counterpuncher and often plays his best tennis while defending. However, he is also capable of switching from defense to attack when needed. Bautista Agut will rely heavily on his forehand, which he often hits flat.

Varillas will be in good spirits after beating Lorenzo Sonego, serving six aces in that match and winning 35 out of 44 points on his first serve. Varillas will have to make sure not to make too many errors if he is to stand a chance against the 34-year-old.

The Peruvian might be able to put up a fight but it's hard to see Bautista Agut lose this match given his current form.

Pick: Bautista Agut to win in straight sets.

