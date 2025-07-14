Gstaad 2025 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Arthur Cazaux vs Nikoloz Basilashvili, Kamil Majchrzak vs Terence Atmane | Swiss Open

The opening day of the Swiss Open Gstaad will witness five exciting first-round men’s singles matches, set to take place between the Roy Emerson Arena and Court 1. Kamil Majchrzak, Terence Atamne, Roman Andres Burruchaga, and Dalibor Svrcina will kickstart the ATP 250 tournament with their matches set to begin at 4:30 a.m. EST (1:30 a.m. PT).

Later in the day, fans will see Ignacio Buse, Laslo Djere, Arthur Cazaux, and Nikoloz Basilashvili take to the court. Hometown hero Dominic Stephan Stricker will wrap up day 1 with his matchup set against Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Let’s have a look at the predictions for the men’s singles matches on the first day at Gstaad.

Kamil Majchrzak vs Terence Atmane

Kamil Majchrzak and Terence Atmane will begin activity on day 1, with Monday’s clash at Gstaad being their first head-to-head meeting.

Majchrzak will enter the tournament, oozing with confidence after a deep run at Wimbledon merely two weeks before. The 29-year-old pulled off an upset in the first round, defeating Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 5-7, 6-3. He then went on to cruise past Ethan Quinn and Arthur Rinderknech in straight sets, before suffering a 4-6, 2-6, 3-6 loss to Karen Khachanov in the fourth round.

Majchrzak also had a successful stint on the clay, winning 11 out of 16 matches, including a title win at the Challenger level in Madrid earlier in mid-April.

Atmane, on the other hand, had a forgettable grass court season, beginning with two opening round losses at the Challenger level tournaments in Birmingham and Ilkley before making it to the quarterfinals at Nottingham. However, the momentum didn’t help him get past the first round of the qualifying in Wimbledon, suffering a 1-6, 6-7 loss against Oliver Tarvet.

Having played merely four matches in the 2025 clay stint, Atmane does not have enough experience on the dirt to defeat Majchrzak.

Prediction: Kamil Majchrzak to win.

Arthur Cazaux vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Arthur Cazaux and Nikoloz Basilashvili recorded similar results during Wimbledon, suffering a 3-1 loss in the second round of the Grand Slam against Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Sonego, respectively.

However, Basilashvili will enter Gstaad with much more confidence given his form on the red clay this season. Including the Challenger level and ATP Tour, he has won 8 out of 16 matches, including a runner-up finish at Bordeaux.

Meanwhile, Arthur Cazaux has had a forgettable performance on the clay, suffering opening round losses in Geneva and Paris. He did win 6-3, 6-3 against Maxime Janvier in the first round at Lyon, before enduring a straight-sets loss in the subsequent matchup.

Prediction: Nikoloz Basilashvili to win.

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Monday's clash at Gstaad will be the third meeting between Dominic Stephan Stricker and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, but their first on the red clay.

Both players hold an identical 50% win rate during the 2025 clay season. However, Herbert has significantly more match experience on the surface this year, having played eight more matches than Stricker.

Statistically, Herbert has outperformed Stricker on serve, landing a higher percentage of first serves and winning more points behind them.

Meanwhile, Stricker is returning to red clay for the first time since retiring mid-match at the Heilbronn Challenger, his last appearance on the surface.

Prediction: Pierre-Hugues Herbert to win.

