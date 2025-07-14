Gstaad 2025 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Jan-Lennard Struff, Arthur Rinderknech vs Francesco Passaro | Swiss Open

The Swiss Open 2025 in Gstaad brings players back to clay after a month of competing on grass. First-round matches will continue on Day 2 of the tournament on Tuesday, July 15.

The first day of the tournament already witnessed an upset, with fifth seed Laslo Djere being the casualty. Qualifier Ignacio Buse held his nerve to score his maiden win at the ATP level, beating the Serb 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-4.

Kamil Majchrzak, Roman Andres Burruchaga and Arthur Cazaux were among the other winners of the day. More players will now aim to join them in the second round. Here's a look at the predictions for some of the men's singles matches set for Day 2 of the Swiss Open:

#1. Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Struff started the year ranked in the top 50 and has since dropped down to No. 129 in the latest rankings. He recently made the third round of Wimbledon, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in three sets. He has a 7-16 record this year, while his record on clay stands at 1-5.

Cerundolo lost in the qualifying rounds of Wimbledon and returned to compete on clay the following week on the Challenger circuit. He made the last eight at the Modena Challenger and was the runner-up at the Braunschweig Challenger. He has a 4-6 record at the ATP level, with all of his 10 matches on the main tour being on clay. His best result was a third-round showing at the Madrid Open.

This will be the first career meeting between them. Struff has achieved a lot more in his career but hasn't been at his best this year. Three of his five losses on clay this year came against players ranked far lower than him when the match was played, No. 108, No. 333 and No. 255.

Cerundolo also has the advantage of already competing on clay, unlike Struff, who will be transitioning from grass to clay this week. The Argentine's familiarity with the surface makes him the favorite to win this showdown.

Predicted winner: Juan Manuel Cerundolo

#2. David Goffin vs Martin Landaluce

David Goffin is a former runner-up at the Swiss Open. (Photo: Getty)

Goffin recently lost in the first round of Wimbledon. He posted a 2-2 record on clay prior to that, while his overall record for the season currently stands at 7-11. Scoring wins over Ben Shelton in Acapulco and Carlos Alcaraz in Miami are the bright spots of his season so far.

Landaluce hasn't won a match on the ATP Tour this year, though he has a 13-9 record at the Challenger level. He went 5-4 on clay, with his best result being a semifinal finish at the Prague Challenger.

This will be Goffin's third appearance at the Swiss Open. He lost to Dominic Thiem in the final on his tournament debut in 2015, and made the quarterfinals in his second outing in 2017.

Landaluce is yet to make his mark on the main tour. He has a 2-5 career record against players ranked in the top 100. He also hasn't won a match on the ATP Tour this year, and scoring his first win of the year against an experienced veteran like Goffin could be a tall order for the youngster.

Predicted winner: David Goffin

#3. Arthur Rinderknech vs Franceso Passaro

Rinderknech was having a dismal year until he showed signs of improvement during the grass swing. He hadn't won back-to-back matches until last month's HSBC Championships on grass. He reached the quarterfinals by ousting World No. 10 Ben Shelton.

Rinderknech then stunned World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the first round of Wimbledon, eventually losing in the third round. He will now aim to carry this momentum on clay. He didn't enjoy his time on the red dirt earlier in the season, posting a 2-5 record on it.

Passaro came through the qualifying rounds of the Swiss Open to book his spot in the main draw. He has a 3-4 record at the ATP level this year, with his best result being a third-round showing at the Italian Open during the clay swing. While he has a 4-13 record against top 100 players, he has gone 3-6 against them on clay.

Rinderknech will be feeling confident in his abilities after beating two top 10 players in recent weeks. His recent form makes him the favorite to come through this clash.

Predicted winner: Arthur Rinderknech

#4. Francesco Comesana vs Marco Trungelliti

Francisco Comesana is the seventh seed at the Swiss Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Comesana made headlines with his win over Alexander Zverev, ranked No. 2 then, en route to the semifinals of the Rio Open earlier this year. He also advanced to the third round of a Masters 1000 tournament for the first time at the Madrid Open. His form has taken a turn for the worse over the past two months, arriving at the Swiss Open on a five-match losing streak. He has a 9-13 record this year, with all of his wins coming on clay.

Trungelliti qualified for the Swiss Open, marking his first appearance in the main draw of an ATP tournament this year. He has mostly plied his trade on the Challenge circuit, winning the title on the clay courts of Lyon last month, his first of the season.

Trungelliti has a 15-15 career record on clay at the ATP level, spanning over a decade. While Comesana is in the middle of a rough patch, he's already a few wins away from matching his opponent's record on clay despite being on the tour for two years. He should be able to snap his losing streak with a win over the qualifier.

Predicted winner: Francisco Comesana

