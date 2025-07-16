Day 3 of the 2025 Swiss Open (July 16) will feature four second-round matches on the claycourts of Gstaad. The day's action will be headlined by top seed Casper Ruud, who will take on local favorite Dominic Stricker.

Ad

Other matches will include former top-10 player David Goffin, who is the sixth seed at the event and will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo. Kamil Majchrzak and Patrick Zahraj are also involved in the day's action.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 3 of the 2025 Swiss Open

#1 David Goffin vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Sixth seed David Goffin will face Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the first round of the 2025 Swiss Open. Goffin, a former top 10 player, has had nine wins out of 22 matches this season, with quarterfinal finishes in Acapulco and Munich. He began his campaign at the Swiss Open with a 7-6 (2), 6-3 win over Martin Landaluce in the first round.

Ad

Trending

Including Challenger tennis, Juan Manuel Cerundolo has a 34-20 win/loss record in 2025. His best result was reaching the final of the Braunschweig Challenger, where he lost against Mariano Navone. At the Swiss Open, he began his campaign with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round.

These two players have not met previously, but Goffin is the favorite to win. He is the seeded player with more experience, having been a former top 10 player.

Ad

Predicted winner- David Goffin

#2 Kamil Majchrzak vs Ignacio Buse

In Picture: Kamil Majchrzak (Getty)

One of the second-round matches at the 2025 Swiss Open will feature Kamil Majchrzak taking on Peruvian Qualifier Ignacio Buse. Majchrzak has won 25 of the 39 matches he has played in 2025, including Challenger tennis. His best results include winning the Madrid Challenger and reaching the semifinal in Marrakech, where he lost to Tallon Griekspoor. At the Swiss Open, he began with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 win over Terence Atmane in the first round.

Ad

Meanwhile, Iganacio Buse has mostly played Challenger tennis in 2025, winning the Helibronn event and reaching the semifinals in three other Challenger events. At Gstaad, he won against Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Patrick Zahraj in the qualifying rounds to enter the main draw. He won 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-4 against fifth seed Laslo Djere in the first round.

The two players have not been in action against each other previously, but current form makes Majchrzak the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Ad

Predicted winner- Kamil Majchrzak

#3 Roman Andres Burruchaga vs Patrick Zahraj

In Picture: Roman Andres Burruchaga (Getty)

One of the second-round matches at the 2025 Swiss Open will feature Argentina's Roman Andres Burruchaga taking on German lucky loser Patrick Zahraj. Andres Burruchaga has mostly been in action on the Challenger Tour this year, winning the event in Piracicaba. He began his campaign in Gstaad with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Dalibor Svrcina in the first round.

Ad

Zahraj, meanwhile, has a 27-22 win /loss record in 2025, mostly in Challenger tennis. He reached the final of the Pau Challenger, losing to Raphael Collignon. At Gstaad, he lost against Ignacio Buse in the qualifiers but has entered the main draw as a lucky loser, replacing third seed Pedro Martinez, who withdrew from the tournament.

The two players' head-to-head record is 0-0, but Burruchaga is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the more in-form player.

Predicted winner- Roman Andres Burruchaga

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More