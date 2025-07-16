Gstaad 2025 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Alexander Bublik vs Alexander Shevchenko, Francisco Comesana vs Roberto Carballes Baena | Swiss Open

The Swiss Open Gstaad has witnessed exciting tennis through the first three days of the tournament. Day 4 is also expected to thoroughly entertain fans with multiple seeded players such as Alexander Bublik, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, and Francisco Comesana set to take on the court.

The matches are scheduled to take place at the Roy Emerson Arena, set to begin at 4:30 a.m. EST (1:30 a.m. PST).

Let’s have a look at the predictions for the men’s singles matches ahead of the fourth day at Gstaad.

Francisco Comesana vs Roberto Carballes Baena

Thursday’s clash at Gstaad will be the first head-to-head meeting between Comesana and Carballes Baena.

Comesana, widely regarded as a clay court specialist, has had an encouraging stint on the surface during the 2025 season, boasting a 15-10 win/loss record. During this stretch, the Argentine clinched notable wins over Arthur Fils and Roberto Bautista Agut, and also reached the finals at the Oeiras Open.

He has had a terrific start to his campaign at Gstaad, defeating fellow countryman Marco Trungelliti 6-3, 6-4, while recording 14 aces and landing 77% of his first serve. These numbers are higher than his season averages on the surface – 6.1 aces per match and 61.1% first serve.

Carballes Baena, on the other hand, had a relatively shorter clay stint than most players. His campaign began on a high note, defeating the likes of Otto Virtanen and Nuno Borges in straight sets to reach the semifinals at Marrakech. Since then, he has suffered opening round losses at Barcelona and Rome, and had to skip the French Open due to injuries.

He had to work hard for his opening round win at Gstaad, coming back from a set down to defeat his countryman Carlos Taberner 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Prediction: Francisco Comesana to win.

Arthur Cazaux vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Fourth seed Etcheverry leads their head-to-head 2-0 (first encounter at Bordeaux in 2023), with both their matches occurring on the red clay.

Tomas Martin Etcheverry has had a short season so far because of injuries. Clay is the Argentine’s most successful surface with a win rate of 65.15%. However, his performance has taken a dip, winning merely 43% of his matches. His disappointing stint includes first-round losses at Houston, Barcelona, Rome, and Paris.

Meanwhile, Cazaux hasn’t gathered enough experience on the clay during the 2025 season. Until before the ongoing tournament, the Frenchman had lost all of his ATP matches on clay. However, he pulled off a huge upset in the first round at Gstaad, defeating the in-form Nikoloz Basilashvili despite being a set down.

Prediction: Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Alexander Bublik vs Alexander Shevchenko

Second seed, Alexander Bublik, holds a 1-0 head-to-head advantage over his compatriot Alexander Shevchenko.

Clay has historically been Bublik’s Achilles heel, boasting a win rate of 48.33% on the surface before the season. However, 2025 has been Bublik’s most successful season on the clay court, entering Thursday’s contest with a staggering 15-6 win/loss record (71%).

His run to the French Open quarterfinals was the most impressive run, pulling off upsets against two top 10 seeds, Alex de Minaur and Jack Draper.

Similarly, Shevchenko also has multiple matches on the clay under his belt. He has won 17 out of 31 matches, but spent most of his time at the Challenger level or the qualifying of ATP tournaments.

Prediction: Alexander Bublik to win.

