Gstaad 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Alexander Bublik vs Francisco Comesana | Swiss Open

Day 5 of the 2025 Swiss Open (July 18) will feature the four quarterfinal fixtures in the men's singles event. The day's action will see the top two seeds, Casper Ruud and Alexander Bublik, take the court in their respective quarterfinal clashes.

Ad

The other seeded player in action will be the seventh seed, Francisco Comesana, who will face Bubil in the quarterfinals. The home hopes rest on Jerome Kym, who will face Arthur Cazaux in the last eight.

Let's take a look at some of the matches that are scheduled to take place on Day 5 at the 2025 Swiss Open

#1 Alexander Bublik vs Francisco Comesana

Second seed Alexander Bublik will face seventh seed Francisco Comesana in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Swiss Open.

Ad

Trending

Bublik has a 28-17 win/loss record this year, with a title at the Halle Open. At the Swiss Open, he received a bye in the first round and began his campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Alexander Shevchenko in the second round.

Including Challenger tennis, Francisco Comesana has a 201-7 record in 2025, with his best result being a semifinal finish in Rio, where he lost against Alexandre Muller. At the Swiss Open, he began with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentine qualifier Marco Trungelliti in the first round and then won 6-1, 6-4 against Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round.

Ad

These two players have not played previously, but Bublik is the favorite to win as he is the second seed.

Predicted winner- Alexander Bublik

#2 Roman Andres Burruchaga vs Ignacio Buse

In Picture: Roman Andres Burruchaga (Getty)

One of the quarterfinal clashes at the Swiss Open will feature Roman Andres Burruchaga of Argentina taking on Peruvian qualifier Igancio Buse.

Ad

Burruchaga has been in fine form in Challenger tennis, winning a title and having an overall 30-21 record for the season. At the Swiss Open, he began with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Dalibor Svrcina and followed it up with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 win against German lucky loser Patrick Zahraj in the second round.

Buse has a 25-18 record this season, with one Challenger title, and three other semifinal finishes in Challenger events. At Gstaad, he won his matches against Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Patrick Zahraj to enter the main draw. He began his main-draw campaign with a 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-4 win over fifth seed Laslo Djere in the first round and then won 1-6, 7-5, 6-1 against Kamil Majchrzak in the second round.

Ad

These two players have not met on the main Tour, but Burruchaga won 7-5, 6-3 in a Challenger match against Buse in Luedenscheid in 2024. This makes the Argentine player the favorite to win the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Roman Andres Burruchaga

#3 Arthur Cazaux vs Jerome Kym

In Picture: Arthur Cazaux (Getty)

Arthur Cazaux will face home favorite Jerom Kym in the quarterfinals at the 2025 Swiss Open.

Ad

Cazaux has a 12-12 win/loss record in 2025 with his previous best result being reaching the quarterfinal of the San Diego Challenger, where he lost against Ethan Quinn. At the Swiss Open, he began with a 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) win over Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round and then won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 against fourth seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round.

Kym has mostly played Challenger tennis in 2025, and has a 15-13 win/loss record with three semifinal finishes in Challenger events. In his home event in Gstaad, he began with a 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 win over French qualifier Calvin Hemery in the first round and then won 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) against Italian qualifier Francesco Passaro in the second round.

Ad

They have not met on the main Tour previously, but Cazaux has won both the Challenger matches against Kym, making him the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Arthur Cazaux

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More