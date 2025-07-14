Gstaad 2025: Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Shevchenko preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Shevchenko
Date: July 15, 2025
Tournament: EFG Swiss Open Gstaad
Round: First Round (Round of 32)
Venue: Roy Emerson Arena, Gstaad, Switzerland
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: €596,035
Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Shevchenko Preview
Stan Wawrinka will begin his campaign at the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad with his opening-round match set against Alexander Shevchenko.
Since the conclusion of the Doha Open in mid-February, Wawrinka has only participated on the clay court surface. Apart from a run to the final at Aix-en-Provence and a few other one-off wins at the Challenger level, the Swiss legend has not been able to reach the lofty heights of his prime.
Wawrinka lost to Pedro Martinez 6-4, 5-7, 2-6 in the second round at Bucharest, and suffered opening round losses against Alejandro Tabilo, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Jacob Fearnley in Monte Carlo, Barcelona, and Paris, respectively.
He then decided to forgo the grass stint, most recently reaching the semifinals of the Iasi Challenger.
Similarly, Shevchenko has also participated in numerous clay-court tournaments this season. Across the Challenger level and ATP events, the 24-year-old has participated in 12 tournaments and won 16 out of 30 matches. A few notable wins, include a 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 win at Munich over Flavio Cobolli and a straight-sets victory against Dusan Lajovic in the opening round of the French Open.
Shevchenko heads to Gstaad after playing merely two tournaments on the grass court, suffering opening round losses in Mallorca (qualifying) and Wimbledon.
Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Shevchenko head-to-head
Alexander Shevchenko leads the head-to-head 1-0.
Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Shevchenko odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Stan Wawrinka vs Alexander Shevchenko prediction
Despite being renowned as a clay court specialist, Wawrinka has never captured a title at the only ATP Tour-level clay tournament hosted in his home country. Now, in the tail-end of his career, he’ll be eager to change that narrative with the backing of a passionate Swiss crowd.
Entering Gstaad, Wawrinka also holds a huge advantage over his upcoming opponent on clay during the 2025 season. The Swiss veteran has won a higher percentage of points on his first serve, landed a greater share of second serves, fired more aces, and committed fewer double faults than Shevchenko, which should hold him in good stead in this first round match.
Prediction: Wawrinka to win in three sets.