Guadalajara 2021: Eugenie Bouchard vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview, head-to-head prediction | Abierto Zapopan

Match details

Fixture: Eugenie Bouchard vs (4) Sara Sorribes Tormo

Date: 13 March 2021

Tournament: Abierto Zapopan

Round: Final

Venue: Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Match timing: Not before 7 PM local time, 6.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Eugenie Bouchard vs Sara Sorribes Tormo preview

Eugenie Bouchard continued her fine run of form at the 2021 Abierto Zapopan Open on Friday, beating Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the semifinals. The Canadian will now lock horns with Sara Sorribes Tormo in Saturday's final.

Sorribes Tormo, on her part, ousted second seed Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Bouchard had a poor start to 2021, failing to qualify for the Australian Open and then getting knocked out in the opening round at Lyon. But now the former Wimbledon runner-up is a win away from claiming her first tour title in almost seven years; Bouchard's solitary WTA title came at the Nuremberg Cup in 2014.

The 27-year-old's serve has been patchy this week, as she has been broken nine times already. But Bouchard's strong baseline defense and powerful forehand have helped her overcome all the obsacles so far.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, on the other hand, will be playing in the first WTA singles final of her career. The 24-year-old had a rough start to the event, as she needed three sets to oust Greet Minnen. But she hasn't looked back since, knocking out all of her subsequent opponents in straight sets.

Sara Sorribes Tormo

Against Marie Bouzkova, Sorribes Tormo trailed 5-2 in the second set but came back strongly to clinch the ensuing tiebreaker. The match was filled with several grueling rallies, highlighting the solid defensive game and variety of both players.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Sara Sorribes Tormo head-to-head

Sara Sorribes Tormo leads Eugenie Bouchard 1-0 in the head-to-head. The duo faced each other at Monterrey in 2017, with the Spaniard winning 7-6 (8), 6-3.

Eugenie Bouchard vs Sara Sorribes Tormo prediction

Eugenie Bouchard

Sara Sorribes Tormo is the favorite to win this match on paper. But going by their respective performances this week, Eugenie Bouchard might have a slight edge on the day.

Bouchard has been crushing her groundstrokes with authority in Guadalajara, and would look to do the same against Sorribes Tormo.

The Spaniard is a consistent baseliner, armed with a wide range of shots that help her keep the ball in play. Prolonging the rallies could work well against Bouchard, as the Canadian tends to make errors when forced out of position.

But Sorribes Tormo's weak serve could be a factor in this match, as Bouchard will almost certainly punish it. The Canadian likes to take the ball early, and will have ample opportunity to do so against Sorribes Tormo's slow second serve.

Bouchard's powerful baseline game and her desire to lay her hands on a first title since 2014 are likely to see her come up trumps in the final.

Prediction: Eugenie Bouchard to win in three sets.