Guadalajara Open 2022: Belinda Bencic vs Sloane Stephens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Belinda Bencic vs Sloane Stephens.

Date: October 19, 2022.

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,527,250.

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 12 am GMT, 8 pm ET and 5:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Belinda Bencic vs Sloane Stephens preview

Belinda Bencic at the 2022 US Open.

World No. 14 Belinda Bencic will lock horns with 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the second round of the 2022 Guadalajara Open on Wednesday.

Bencic was up against 2021 US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in the first round. She drew first blood by securing an early break to lead 3-1 in the opening set, but the Canadian fought back to get back on serve down the line.

Serving to stay in the set at 5-4, Bencic saved three set points for a gutsy hold of serve. This proved to be the decisive moment of the set as the Swiss then won the next couple of games as well to capture the set.

She jumped to a 3-1 lead to start the second set, but just like she did in the previous set, Fernandez dug deep to level the score. The set soon went into a tie-break, with the Canadian displaying her trademark fight by fending off five match points to claim the set and force a decider.

Bencic snagged an early break to go 2-0 up in the third set, but squandered her lead as her opponent was able to get back on serve. She managed to secure another break of serve in the sixth game and consolidated her lead with a hold of her own to lead 5-2.

The match ended pretty soon after that, with the Swiss winning 7-5, 6-7 (10), 6-3.

Tennis Channel @TennisChannel



Faces Stephens next for a spot in the Round of 16. On her sixth match point, @BelindaBencic converts to win 7-5 6-7(10) 6-3 for her first win over Leylah Fernandez!Faces Stephens next for a spot in the Round of 16. #GDLOPENAKRON On her sixth match point, @BelindaBencic converts to win 7-5 6-7(10) 6-3 for her first win over Leylah Fernandez!Faces Stephens next for a spot in the Round of 16. #GDLOPENAKRON https://t.co/xS8fxc8Ia0

Sloane Stephens at the 2022 San Diego Open.

Stephens was drawn against 17-year old Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round, who won her maiden WTA title at the Chennai Open last month. The talented youngster proved to be no match for the veteran, as the American claimed the opening set in just 17 minutes without dropping a single game.

Stephens' momentum continued in the second set as she led by 2-0. Fruhvirtova finally managed to win a game, but the former US Open champion won the next three in a row to make it 5-1. The American closed out the proceedings soon after to win the contest 6-0, 6-2 in 54 minutes.

José Morgado @josemorgado Sloane Stephens, champion of the 250 event earlier this year in Guadalajara, beats Linda Fruhvirtova 6-0, 6-2 in just 53 (!) minutes to reach the 2nd round of the WTA 1000 in same city.



Awaits Bencic or Fernandez. Sloane Stephens, champion of the 250 event earlier this year in Guadalajara, beats Linda Fruhvirtova 6-0, 6-2 in just 53 (!) minutes to reach the 2nd round of the WTA 1000 in same city.Awaits Bencic or Fernandez.

Belinda Bencic vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

Stephens leads Bencic 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2015 Miami Open in straight sets.

Belinda Bencic vs Sloane Stephens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Belinda Bencic -185 +1.5 (-450) 2 sets (-200) Sloane Stephens +140 -1.5 (+280) 3 sets (+140)

Belinda Bencic vs Sloane Stephens prediction

Belinda Bencic at the 2022 Guadalajara Open.

These two made it to the second round in extremely contrasting ways. While Stephens cruised to a dominant victory over Fruhvirtova, Bencic was tested thoroughly by Fernandez.

The Swiss ended the match with 30 winners and 43 unforced errors, and threw in 13 double faults to boot. It was a scrappy win for Bencic and she may not get far in the tournament if she keeps playing like this.

Stephens, meanwhile, certainly likes playing in Guadalajara. The city also hosted a WTA 250 tournament in February this year, with the American winning the title. She put on a clinic against Fruhvirtova in the first round in the ongoing event, losing just three points in the first set.

But the American hasn't been a beacon of consistency in recent times. If Stephens replicates her first-round performance, Bencic will have a tough time getting past her. Anything less than that will give the Swiss enough ammo to tilt the tide in her favor.

Pick: Belinda Bencic to win in three sets.

