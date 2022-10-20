Guadalajara Open 2022: Caroline Garcia vs Sloane Stephens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Caroline Garcia vs Sloane Stephens.

Date: October 20, 2022.

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,527,250.

Match timing: Not before 5 pm local time, 10 pm GMT, 6 pm ET and 3:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Caroline Garcia vs Sloane Stephens preview

Caroline Garcia at the 2022 US Open.

World No. 10 Caroline Garcia and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens are set to clash in the third round of the 2022 Guadalajara Open on Thursday.

After a first-round bye, Garcia took on qualifier Rebecca Marino in the second round. There were no breaks of serve in the opening set, with the Canadian eventually coming out on top in the tie-break to seize the opener.

Garcia upped the ante in the second set and a solitary break of serve was more than enough for her to clinch the set. She led 3-1 in the deciding set, but Marino clawed her way back into the match to level the score. The match was then decided by the tiebreak.

Garcia led 4-1 in the tiebreak, but Marino won the next four points to go 5-4 up. The Frenchwoman didn't waver and swept the next three points to win the match 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Sloane Stephens at the 2022 Guadalajara Open.

Stephens commenced her campaign here with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round. Awaiting her in the second round was Belinda Bencic.

The two exchanged breaks of serve to start the match, but remained steady on serve otherwise over the next few games. Stephens snagged a break in the seventh game of the set to go 4-3 up and cemented her lead with a hold of her own to make it 5-3. The American soon claimed the first set by serving it out.

The second set played out in an identical manner - Service breaks to start the set before some steady gameplay by each. Stephens secured a break of serve yet again in the seventh game and a service hold after that solidified her lead. She wrapped up the proceedings swiftly after that to win 6-4, 6-4.

Caroline Garcia vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head

Garcia leads Stephens 4-1 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 Western & Southern Open in three sets.

Caroline Garcia vs Sloane Stephens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Caroline Garcia -120 -1.5 (-175) Over 21.5 (-130) Sloane Stephens -105 -1.5 (+200) Under 21.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Caroline Garcia vs Sloane Stephens prediction

Caroline Garcia at the 2022 Western & Southern Open.

Stephens has been on a roll here, playing two great matches to reach the third round. She's serving quite well and has adjusted to the conditions perfectly. Garcia needed to dig deep to get past Marino in the previous round, snapping a three-match losing streak in the process.

Garcia was one of the hottest players on the tour for a while, but since her semifinal loss at the US Open, her level seems to have dipped. Given how she has played here so far, Stephens will fancy her odds of scoring a long overdue win against the French player.

Perhaps Garcia being stressed about securing her place in the WTA Finals lead to a few bad performances. But now that she has qualified for the event, she can play with more freedom, which could spell doom for the American. Their previous encounter went down to the wire and this one could as well, but Garcia is likely to notch up another win over Stephens in the end.

Pick: Caroline Garcia to win in three sets.

