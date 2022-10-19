Guadalajara Open 2022: Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Coco Gauff vs (Q) Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Date: October 19, 2022.

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,527,250.

Match timing: Approx. 12:30 pm local time, 5:30 pm GMT, 1:30 pm ET and 11 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto preview

Gauff at the 2022 San Diego Open.

World No. 7 Coco Gauff will square off against qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round of the 2022 Guadalajara Open on Wednesday.

It has been a career-best season for Gauff so far. She reached her maiden Grand Slam final in singles at the French Open, but lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. She also made it to the doubles final in Paris with Jessica Pegula, but they lost to Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

Gauff also reached the quarterfinals of the US Open and made the last eight at the WTA 1000 events in Qatar and Canada in singles, while winning the doubles titles there. The teenager claimed the World No. 1 ranking in doubles, while making her top-10 debut in singles.

Gauff competed at the San Diego Open last week and lost to Swiatek in the quarterfinals. She won the doubles title with Pegula. As the fifth seed in Guadalajara, she received a bye into the second round.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto at the 2021 Yarra Valley Classic.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto defeated Carol Zhao and Renata Zarazua to qualify for the main draw in Guadalajara. She was up against World No. 44 Anastasia Potapova, who reached the semifinals in Cluj-Napoca last week.

Cocciaretto lost serve in the very first game of the match, but won the next four games in a row to lead 4-1. She broke her opponent's serve once again to clinch the opening set. The second set was even more one-sided, with the Italian jumping to a 5-0 lead.

The deficit was too big for Potapova to recover from, with Cocciaretto soon winning the match 6-2, 6-1.

Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.

Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff -700 +1.5 (-2500) Over 19.5 (-110) Elisabetta Cocciaretto +450 -1.5 (+775) Under 19.5 (-125)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Coco Gauff vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto prediction

Coco Gauff at the 2022 San Diego Open.

Cocciaretto punched above her weight to knock out Potapova in the first round. The Italian never allowed her opponent to settle into a rhythm. Including the qualifiers, she has now won three straight matches in Guadalajara.

Gauff had a pretty good run in San Diego, but Swiatek exposed the issues with her forehand once again. Cocciaretto will be aiming to exploit it in a similar manner, though she might find it tough to do so as consistently as the World No. 1 did.

Gauff has almost qualified for the WTA Finals in singles and a win over Cocciaretto would seal the deal officially. She has already made the cut for the year-end championships in doubles with Pegula. That alone should give her the extra motivation to kick off her campaign with a win.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in straight sets.

