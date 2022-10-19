Guadalajara Open 2022: Danielle Collins vs Magdalena Frech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Danielle Collins vs (Q) Magdalena Frech

Date: October 19, 2022

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,527,250

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Danielle Collins vs Magdalena Frech preview

Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins will square off against qualifier Magdalena Frech in the second round of the Guadalajara Open on Wednesday.

Collins is successfully reviving herself to the form she started the season with. The American made a stellar start at the 2022 Australian Open by defeating Iga Swiatek in the semifinals to reach her maiden Grand Slam final. She eventually finished as the runner-up against Ashleigh Barty. Her two other noteworthy results came at the Miami Open, where she reached the quarterfinals and most recently the San Diego Open where she made the semifinals. Collins has otherwise struggled with a recurring neck injury which has forced her to skip tournaments.

The 28-year-old entered the WTA 1000 in Guadalajara after a solid showing in San Diego, where she lost the semifinals encounter by close margins to Donna Vekic 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(2).

In the first round in Guadalajara, the American was set up against compatriot Caroline Dolehide. Although Collins made a sloppy start, losing her first service game, she immediately broke back and increased her level to score a comfortable straight-sets win against the qualifier, 6-4, 6-1. The 28-year-old has now registered 19 wins against 10 losses this season.

Magdalena Frech, meanwhile, has a negative win-loss record, registering 29 wins against 30 losses. She has had to contest many qualifying rounds and has also participated in various Challenger and ITF events.

The 24-year-old’s notable results have come in Challenger events where she made the semifinals of L’Open 35 and quarterfinals of the Trophee Lagardere and Thoreau Tennis Open as well as an ITF event in France. She also obtained her best Grand Slam result by making it to the third round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

The Pole is contesting the WTA 1000 event on the back of a second-round loss to Veronika Kudermetova at the Jasmin Open. In Guadalajara, Frech obtained three consecutive straight-sets victories, defeating Anna Danilina 7-5, 6-3 and Danielle Lao 6-4, 6-2 in the qualifiers and Yulia Putinseva 6-3, 6-4 in the opening main-draw match.

Danielle Collins vs Magdalena Frech head-to-head

The second round of the Guadalajara Open will be the duo’s first meeting. Their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Danielle Collins vs Magdalena Frech odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Danielle Collins -600 -5.5 (+100) Over 19.5 (-120) Magdalena Frech +400 +5.5 (-138) Under 19.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Danielle Collins vs Magdalena Frech prediction

Collins will look to make a deep run at the WTA 1000

Danielle Collins will be the heavy favorite to win this encounter. The American is expected to come out with all guns blazing as she looks to make a deep run in the tournament to have a chance at a spot in the WTA Finals.

Collins is an aggressive player who uses her intensity to dish out winners off of both wings with tremendous power. The World No. 16 managed to win her previous encounter without much trouble, despite producing 11 double faults and just two aces.

Contrasting Collins' “all or nothing” approach, Magdalena Frech, who is decent off of both wings, will look to remain composed and limit her errors to have a chance at winning. However, the determined American is likely to prove too hot to handle for the Pole.

Pick: Collins to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes