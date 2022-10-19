Guadalajara Open 2022: Jelena Ostapenko vs Eugenie Bouchard preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Jelena Ostapenko vs (WC) Eugenie Bouchard.

Date: October 19, 2022.

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,527,250.

Match timing: 11 am local time, 4 pm GMT, 12 noon ET and 9:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Eugenie Bouchard preview

Ostapenko at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko will take on 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard in the second round of the 2022 Guadalajara Open on Wednesday.

Ostapenko was up against Lauren Davis in the first round here. The two had previously faced off in the first round of the Italian Open earlier this year, with the American winning that encounter quite easily.

Things were remarkably different this time around. Ostapenko got off to a hot start as she raced to a 5-0 lead. Davis then saved a set point to get on the board with a hold of serve but the Latvian served out the set in the following game.

Ostapenko snagged an early break in the second set to go 2-1 up, but Davis managed to get back on serve to make it 3-2. The former Roland Garros champion, however, claimed the next four games in a row to win the match 6-1, 6-3 and end a three-match losing streak.

Eugenie Bouchard at the 2022 Guadalajara Open.

Eugenie Bouchard received a wildcard to compete in Guadalajara and was drawn against qualifier Kayla Day in the first round. The two were on an even footing for most of the opening set, until the Canadian dropped serve in the ninth game to trail 5-4.

Day was unable to serve out the set in the following game as Bouchard managed to secure a break of serve. She then won the next couple of games as well to take the set. She had the upper hand in the second set too as she led by 3-0, but the American won the next three games to level the score.

The momentum swung back in Bouchard's favor once again as she bagged the next three games to win the match 7-5, 6-3.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Eugenie Bouchard head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Eugenie Bouchard odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko -220 +1.5 (-750) Over 20.5 (-125) Eugenie Bouchard +300 -1.5 (+425) Under 20.5 (-110)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Eugenie Bouchard prediction

Jelena Ostapenkoa at the 2022 Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Ostapenko scored a dominant win over Davis in the first round, while Bouchard was quite solid in her opener as well. The Canadian has been making steady progress since her return to the tour a few months ago.

Ostapenko was quite strong during return games in the previous round, so Bouchard will need to serve consistently well. The Latvian also fired her groundstrokes with precision, being the one to command the rallies from the get-go.

Despite some improvements in her game, Bouchard looks far off from challenging opponents ranked considerably higher than her. Expect Ostapenko to ease into the next round in Guadalajara.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in straight sets.

