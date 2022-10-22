Guadalajara Open 2022: Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka.

Date: October 22, 2022.

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,527,250.

Match timing: Not before 5 pm local time, 10 pm GMT, 6 pm ET and 3:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka preview

Jessica Pegula at the 2022 Guadalajara Open.

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula will take on two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals of the 2022 Guadalajara Open on Saturday.

Pegula defeated Elena Rybakina and Bianca Andreescu to set up a quarterfinal showdown with 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens. The 28-year-old was off to a great start as she broke her opponent's serve twice to lead 5-1 in the first set. She held a set point on her opponent's serve in the seventh game but was unable to close it out.

Nevertheless, she served out the set with ease in the following game. The second set started with three consecutive breaks of serve, with the World No. 5 coming out on top to lead 3-1. After a hold of serve by Stephens, Pegula claimed the last three games in a row to win the match 6-2, 6-2.

Victoria Azarenka at the 2022 Guadalajara Open.

Azarenka scored wins over Elina Avanesyan, Paula Badosa and Madison Keys to set up a quarterfinal date with Coco Gauff. Both players struggled to hold serve in the opening set, which featured eight breaks of serve. They managed to take the set into a tie-break, where the former World No. 1 came out on top to clinch it.

Gauff stepped up her game in the second set and a solitary break of serve at the start of the set was more than enough for her to capture it. The deciding set was a tense affair. Azarenka secured a break in the sixth game of the set to go 4-2 up and solidified her lead with a hold of serve to make it 5-2.

Time was running out for the teenager, who was unable to claw her way back into the match. Azarenka soon closed out the proceedings to win the contest 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-3 and reach her first semifinal of the season.

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

Azarenka leads Pegula 2-1 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open in straight sets.

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka odds

Player Moneyline Jessica Pegula -190 Victoria Azarenka +145

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Jessica Pegula at the 2022 Guadalajara Open.

Pegula put up a commanding performance to oust Stephens in the quarterfinals, while Azarenka had to dig deep to overcome Gauff. The former World No. 1 will face her toughest test yet as she faces one of the most consistent and in-form players in the form of the American.

She hits the ball with great depth, is a good mover on the court and her forehand is quite heavy as well. Azarenka will need to play at her very best right from the start if she wants a shot at winning against the World No. 5. Her level in the first set against Gauff was terrible and was able to win that set because the teenager was equally bad.

But the Belarusian got better as the match progressed and produced some vintage shotmaking. Azarenka also put her defensive skills to use in the previous round. After a tough start to the tournament, Pegula won her matches in a convincing manner. The two-time Major champion has the potential to put up a fight, but the American should emerge victorious in the end.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in three sets.

