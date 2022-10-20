Guadalajara Open 2022: Maria Sakkari vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Maria Sakkari vs (14) Danielle Collins.

Date: October 20, 2022.

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,527,250.

Match timing: 7 pm local time, 12 am GMT, 8 pm ET and 5:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Maria Sakkari vs Danielle Collins preview

Maria Sakkari at the 2022 Guadalajara Open.

World No. 6 Maria Sakkari will take on 2022 Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins in the third round of the 2022 Guadalajara Open on Thursday.

Following a first-round bye, Sakkari was up against Marta Kostyuk. The duo traded breaks of serve to start the match and following a hold of serve, once again exchanged service breaks.

Kostyuk held serve to make it 4-3, after which Sakkari won the next three games in a row to take the opening set. The two were on an even footing for the better part of the second set. The Greek nabbed the decisive break in the ninth game of the set to lead 5-4, following which she stepped up to serve for the match.

Sakkari found herself in some trouble, but after saving three break points, closed out the proceedings to win 6-4, 6-4.

Danielle Collins at the 2022 San Diego Open.

Collins commenced her challenge in Guadalajara with a 6-4, 6-1 win over fellow compatriot Caroline Dolehide and faced Magdalena Frech in the second round. The American jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first set, but was made to work for it. After a hold of serve by her opponent, she won another two games in a row to go 5-1 up.

Collins' first attempt at trying to close out the set was unsuccessful, with Frech putting up a resistance and securing a break of serve. The American didn't unravel completely and served out the set on her second try.

Frech held four break points across a couple of games early on in the second set, but failed to capitalize on them. It proved to be costly as Collins raised her level and bagged the last three games of the match to win 6-3, 6-4.

Maria Sakkari vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Sakkari leads Collins 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2018 Silicon Valley Classic in three sets.

Maria Sakkari vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Maria Sakkari +120 -1.5 (+250) 2 sets (-200) Danielle Collins -155 +1.5 (-375) 3 sets (+140)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Maria Sakkari vs Danielle Collins prediction

Maria Sakkari at the 2022 San Diego Open.

Collins' serve has been a little shaky so far. She has hit a total of 20 double faults across her two matches here. But other than that, she has been competing quite well.

Sakkari too did enough to get past Kostyuk, but was helped by her opponent's countless mistakes. Collins will offer her more of a challenge. The Greek's serve and physical conditioning should give her an edge here, but she could find herself on the receiving end of a punishing backhand by Collins if her shots aren't up to the mark.

Both are fighting for a spot in the WTA Finals. A loss would end Collins' chances of qualifying, though Sakkari may still have a shot if she loses this match. The pressure will be on the American, but if she's able to handle the occasion, she certainly has the game to send her opponent packing.

Pick: Danielle Collins to win in three sets.

