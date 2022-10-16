Guadalajara Open 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Bernarda Pera preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Petra Kvitova vs Bernarda Pera

Date: October 17, 2022

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2022

Round: First Round

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,527,250

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Petra Kvitova vs Bernarda Pera preview

For a second consecutive tournament, Petra Kvitova will take on Bernarda Pera in an exciting all-lefty opening-round encounter at the 2022 Guadalajara Open on Monday.

Kvitova, the 16th seed, comes into the match fresh off a quarterfinal — an astonoshing 99th overall of her illustrious career — showing at her home event in Ostrava. Playing at home, the Czech improved her win-loss record for the season to 26-18, posting yet another top-10 win over Paula Badosa in addition to her win over Pera.

Pera has lost four straight main draw matches.

Pera, meanwhile, is looking to rediscover the form that saw her win back-to-back titles at the Hungarian and German Opens in July. The American is currently on a four-match losing streak in terms of main draw matches.

In her loss to Kvitova, however, Pera played some solid tennis to push her opponent to three sets. She will come into the contest looking to avenge the loss.

Petra Kvitova vs Bernarda Pera head-to-head

Kvitova leads Pera in their current head-to-head 1-0. The Czech beat her opponent 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 in Ostrava.

Petra Kvitova vs Bernarda Pera odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Petra Kvitova Bernarda Pera

(Odds will be updated soon)

Petra Kvitova vs Bernarda Pera prediction

Kvitova is the 16th seed at this year's tournament.

Kvitova's power-packed game is tailor-made for the quick conditions in Guadalajara — with the balls flying quicker through the high-altitude courts.

The Czech made a brilliant start to her Ostrava encounter, overpowering Beranda Pera from the baseline. That said, an improved first-serve percentage from the American gave her the much-needed impetus.

Pera, who relies heavily on her lefty serve to win a fair few easy points, will once again need to ensure a good percentage to keep Kvitova from getting the upper hand in the rallies.

Kvitova's win over her opponent from a couple of weeks ago should have given her a lot of confidence heading into the match. For her, the key will lie in the ability to keep tabs on unforced errors. If the Czech can play with a bit of restraint, she should be able to sail through.

Pick: Kvitova to win in two tight sets

