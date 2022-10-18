Guadalajara Open 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Bianca Andreescu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Petra Kvitova vs Bianca Andreescu

Date: October 18, 2022

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2022

Round: Second round

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,527,250

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video.

Petra Kvitova vs Bianca Andreescu preview

Petra Kvitova will take on fellow Grand Slam champion Bianca Andreescu in a highly-anticipated second-round tussle at the 2022 Guadalajara Open on Tuesday.

Kvitova, the 16th seed at this year's tournament, opened her campaign with a solid 6-3, 7-5 win over Bernarda Pera. The Czech overcame a slow start to oust the American for the second time in as many tournaments.

Having posted a strong 18-5 win-loss record dating back to her title run in Eastbourne, Kvitova will look to continue her late-season resurgence by posting another big result in Mexico.

Andreescu, meanwhile, will also be keen to build on her win over a tricky Jil Teichmann in her opening round. The Canadian was solid from the baseline and did not allow her opponent too many inroads into the contest.

Looking to end the season on a strong note, Andreescu will be eyeing to post a big win heading into the contest.

Petra Kvitova vs Bianca Andreescu head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Kvitova and Andreescu, so their current head-to-head reads 0-0.

Petra Kvitova vs Bianca Andreescu odds

Petra Kvitova vs Bianca Andreescu prediction

Kvitova enjoys playing in the high altitude conditions in Guadalajara.

The Czech thundered down a few big serves and forehands in key stages to keep her opponent at bay. Playing against a gritty opponent like Andreescu, the southpaw will once again need to rely on the serve to bail her out during the crucial stages.

Andreescu has the ability to go toe-to-toe with most opponents in baseline rallies and will look to extend the points in hopes of forcing Kvitova into making errors. She also possesses a certain variety in her shots that could keep her opponent guessing.

That said, the quick conditions will favor the risk takers. Kvitova, if she can continue to swing freely, should be able to power past Andreescu.

Pick: Kvitova to win in two tight sets.

