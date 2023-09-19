Guadalajara Open 2023: Anhelina Kalinina vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Anhelina Kalinina vs Sofia Kenin

Date: September 19, 2023

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Anhelina Kalinina vs Sofia Kenin preview

Anhelina Kalinina at the 2023 US Open.

Anhelina Kalinina, seeded 12th, will take on 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the second round of the 2023 Guadalajara Open on Tuesday.

Kalinina kicked off her campaign against qualifier Grace Min in the first round. The Ukrainian broke her opponent's serve to kick off the proceedings and secured a 2-0 lead. She then bagged the last three games of the set to claim the opener.

Kalinina didn't take her foot off the pedal in the second set either. She lost just one point on her own serve in the second set as she dished out a bagel to win the match 6-2, 6-0.

Kenin, on the other hand, was up against qualifier Chloe Zhao in the first round. The two were on even footing for most of the first set until the American raised her level to sweep three games in a row to take the set.

Kenin raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set, but Zhao trimmed her lead by nabbing two games in a row to make it 4-3. The former Australian Open champion then claimed the next couple of games to score a 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Anhelina Kalinina vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

The two have faced off thrice at the WTA level, with Kenin leading Kalinina 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Ukrainian won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Italian Open in straight sets.

Anhelina Kalinina vs Sofia Kenin odds

Player Moneyline Anhelina Kalinina +130 Sofia Kenin -165

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Anhelina Kalinina vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Kenin at the 2023 San Diego Open.

Kalinina was absolutely dominant against Min in the previous round, but against an opponent ranked far lower than her, this was expected. She didn't face a single break point and lost a total of just eight points on serve in the match.

Aside from a couple of minor hiccups, Kenin wasn't too bothered by Zhao in her opener. The American has continued her form from San Diego, where she finished as the runner-up last week.

Kalinina and Kenin have already faced off thrice this season. The latter won both of their first two meetings on hardcourts, while the former came out on top in their last duel, which was at the Italian Open.

Kalinina went on to reach the final in Rome as well, but she hasn't won consecutive matches since then. Based on their form, this contest tilts in Kenin's favor by a fair margin.

Pick: Sofia Kenin to win in straight sets.