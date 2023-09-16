Guadalajara Open 2023: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Danielle Collins

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 56)

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Danielle Collins preview

Beatriz Haddad Maia at the 2023 San Diego Open.

Ninth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia will square off against Danielle Collins in the first round of the 2023 Guadalajara Open.

Despite some health issues, Haddad Maia has enjoyed considerable success this season. She reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open, but lost to eventual champion Iga Swiatek. She also made the last four at the Abu Dhabi Open.

Haddad Maia's other best results include quarterfinal appearances in Adelaide, Doha, Rome and Sttutgart. She bagged her only title of the season so far at the Madrid Open, but in doubles.

Haddad Maia recently participated in the San Diego Open. She defeated Leylah Fernandez and Marta Kostyuk in three sets to make the last eight. She then lost to Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets.

Collins' notched up a few good results at the start of the season as she bagged the doubles title in Charleston and reached the semifinals in Austin. An injury sidetracked her for some time and the American struggled to get going for a while.

Collins had a resurgence at the Canadian Open, where she made the quarterfinals as a qualifier. She was unable to replicate a similar level of success in her next couple of events, including the US Open.

Collins competed in San Diego as well and knocked out some prominent names including Jelena Ostapenko and Caroline Garcia to reach the last four. She lost to Krejcikova in three sets.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 at the moment.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Beatriz Haddad Maia Danielle Collins

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Danielle Collins prediction

Danielle Collins at the 2023 San Diego Open.

Both had a pretty decent week in San Diego and will aim to carry that momentum here as well. However, the stark contrast in playing conditions will certainly make it challenging.

The altitude in Guadalajara could make it difficult for Collins to implement her game plan. Her aggressive hitting could see her shots miss the mark if she's not focused. Haddad Maia, on the other hand, will try to play a shorter match for a change.

The Brazilian has been a regular feature in some of the season's longest matches. It certainly played a role in her defeat to Krejcikova in San Diego. Haddad Maia lacks the firepower in her shots when compared to Collins, but she's no pushover either.

Haddad Maia can certainly go toe-to-toe with the American from the baseline. She has been slightly more consistent than Collins and with the crowd also firmly behind her, she'll be favored to make a winning start here.

Pick: Beatriz Haddad Maia to win in three sets.