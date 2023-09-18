Guadalajara Open 2023 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Sofia Kenin vs Carol Zhao

The 2023 Guadalajara Open kicked off on Sunday with much fanfare. The tournament is back on the WTA tour for its second edition. While a few top players are missing in action, there's enough star power to keep fans happy.

There weren't any upsets as such on the first day of the tournament. All the big names in action, including Sloane Stephens, Karolina Pliskova and Leylah Fernandez, won their matches in straight sets.

The first round matches continue on Monday. Here are the predictions for some of the singles matches to take place on day 2 of the Guadalajara Open:

#1 - Sofia Kenin vs Carol Zhao

2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will face off against qualifer Carol Zhao in her opener at the Guadalajara Open. After a string of tough results this season, including a loss in the qualifying rounds of the French Open, the American recently had a come back.

Kenin made it to the final of the San Diego Open last week. She defeated Veronika Kudermetova, Katie Volynets, Anastasia Potapova and Emma Navarro to reach the title round, where she lost to Barbora Krejcikova. As a result, she moved up 40 spots to No. 53 in this week's rankings.

Kenin will now aim to ride this wave of momentum and continue to rise up in the rankings. She has a good shot at getting past Zhao, who has just a handful of main draw wins at the WTA level. If the American's form doesn't wane after a good week in San Diego, she's the firm favorite to win this encounter.

Predicted winner: Sofia Kenin

#2 - Camila Giorgi vs Mayar Sherif

Camila Giorgi will be making her debut at the Guadalajara Open.

Sherif has done quite well for herself this season. She reached her maiden quarterfinal at a WTA 1000 event in Madrid and bagged her sixth title at the WTA 125k level as well. She also rose to a career high ranking of No. 31.

Giorgi won the Merida Open earlier this season, but her results since then have been quite underwhelming. She's also on a three-match losing streak at the moment, having failed to win a match since her exit from the Canadian Open.

Sherif is a player who thrives mainly on clay, which gives Giorgi an opportunity to notch up a much-needed win. However, with the Italian's brand of high-risk tennis, she often hits herself out of winning positions.

This is their first time participating in the Guadalajara Open. Sherif is a player who can extract plenty of errors from Giorgi by making her play that one extra shot. However, if the latter is in the zone right from the start, it'll be quite difficult to stop her.

Predicted winner: Camila Giorgi

#3 - Peyton Stearns vs Caroline Dolehide

Stearns is in the midst of a breakthrough season. She reached her maiden WTA final at the Copa Colsanitas, but lost to veteran Tatjana Maria. She made it to the third round of a Major for the first time at the French Open and bettered that result by going a step further at the US Open.

Fresh off a fourth-round exit in New York and a career-high ranking of No. 43, Stearns will be gunning to continue her rapid rise to the top. Dolehide, on the other hand, has mainly thrived in doubles. However, she did crack the top 100 of the rankings in singles thanks to her results on the ITF circuit.

This all-American showdown leans heavily in favor of Stearns, who'll be full of confidence following her recent results. The 21-year old will be expected to make a winning debut at the Guadalajara Open.

Predicted winner: Peyton Stearns

#4 - Anastasia Potapova vs Emiliana Arango

Anastasia Potapova is the 11th seed at the 2023 Guadalajara Open.

Potapova has tasted a decent level of success this season. She won the Linz Open, reached her second WTA 1000 quarterfinal in Miami and made it to the third round of the French Open and Wimbledon for the first time.

Having lost in the first round of the Guadalajara Open last year, Potapova will be keen to make amends this time around. Against Arango, a player who's yet to make a noise on the WTA tour, the Russian has a great shot at scoring her first win at the venue.

Potapova recently made it to the last eight in San Diego and even scored a win over Ons Jabeur. Arango, who's played only a handful of main draw matches at the WTA level, could find it difficult to go toe-to-toe with the Russian.

Predicted winner: Anastasia Potapova