Guadalajara Open 2023: Jelena Ostapenko vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (6) Jelena Ostapenko vs Sofia Kenin

Date: September 20, 2023

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Jelena Ostapenko vs Sofia Kenin preview

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2023 US Open.

Jelena Ostapenko will lock horns with Sofia Kenin in a third-round battle between Grand Slam champions at the 2023 Guadalajara Open on Wednesday.

After a first-round bye, Ostapenko took on Marta Kostyuk in the second round. The former went down an early break in the first set to trail 2-1. However, the Latvian wasted no time in getting back on track as she reeled off five consecutive games to clinch the set.

The second set was a bit more competitive, but it was only Ostapenko who was setting the tone of the match. She managed to snag the sole break in the set to win the contest 6-2, 6-3.

Kenin moved past Chloe Zhao in straight sets to book a second-round showdown against 12th seed Anhelina Kalinina. The American broke her opponent's serve twice in the first set to go 4-1 up.

Kalinina managed to get one of the breaks back to make it 4-2, but Kenin claimed the next couple of games to take the set. The American then rallied from a breakdown in the second set and even saved four set points to force a tie-break. She came out on top in it to win the match 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Jelena Ostapenko vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

Ostapenko leads Kenin 2-1 in the head-to-head. The former won their previous encounter at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships in straight sets.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Sofia Kenin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko -200 +1.5 (-500) Over 21.5 (-115) Sofia Kenin +155 -1.5 (+310) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Sofia Kenin at the 2023 San Diego Open.

Aside from an early setback in the first set, Ostapenko didn't look unsettled at all in the previous round against Kostyuk. While there were quite a few errors from her side, she did make up for it with some stunning winners. It was also her first straight-sets win since Wimbledon in July.

Kenin continued her good run of form as well and showed great perseverance by saving multiple set points in the second set against Kalinina. While the American looks to be a little hindered physically, she's still giving it her all.

At her best, Kenin's game is more measured and could help her move past Ostapenko. The Latvian's go-for-broke attitude on almost every other shot comes back to haunt her at times.

Both players are in good form at the moment. However, given Ostapenko's had a better run throughout the season, she has more favorable odds of coming through this clash.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets.