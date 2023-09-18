Guadalajara Open 2023: Karolina Pliskova vs Hailey Baptiste preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Karolina Pliskova vs Hailey Baptiste

Date: September 18, 2023.

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,788,468.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Karolina Pliskova vs Hailey Baptiste preview

Western & Southern Open - Day 3

16th seed Karolina Pliskova will square off against Hailey Baptiste in the second round of the 2023 Guadalajara Open on Monday, September 18.

Czech player Pliskova has had a hot and cold season so far, chalking up 22 wins from 40 matches, including quarterfinal runs at the Australian Open, Dubai Tennis Championships, and the Stuttgart Open. She also reached the third round at the Indian Wells.

The 31-year-old entered Guadalajara, on the back of a second-round exit at the US Open. She began her campaign with a solid win over Ena Shibahara (7-5, 6-2) and will be hoping to build on the victory and make a deep run in Mexico.

2022 Credit One Charleston Open - Day 5

On the other hand, Hailey Baptiste has been grinding on the ITF circuit to compete on the WTA tour. The American has garnered eight wins from 16 tour-level matches, along with a title-winning run at the W60 Caserta. She also reached the second round of the Citi Open in Washington.

Baptiste entered the Guadalajara Open on the back of a second-round exit at the San Diego Open qualifiers. She began her campaign cruising past Lya Fernandez in straight sets (6-2, 6-1). The 21-year-old will be hoping to present a tough challenge to her next opponent.

Karolina Pliskova vs Hailey Baptiste head-to-head

Baptiste leads the head-to-head against Pliskova 1-0. She defeated the Czech player at the 2023 Citi Open in three sets.

Karolina Pliskova vs Hailey Baptiste odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Karolina Pliskova -375 +1.5(-1100) Over 20.5(-130) Hailey Baptiste +270 -1.5(+500) Under 20.5(-110)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Karolina Pliskova vs Hailey Baptiste prediction

Cymbiotika San Diego Open - Day 1

16th seed Karolina Pliskova will face off against Hailey Baptiste in what promises to be an intriguing encounter. Both players have begun well in Guadalajara and this match could go either way.

Pliskova, the experienced Czech player, has had a season with it's ups and downs. Considering her immense potential, the former World No. 1 hasn't showcased impressive performances in recent times. Nevertheless, her powerful serves and aggressive baseline game make her a tough opponent on hardcourts.

On the other side, Baptiste, a rising American talent, has been gaining experience and refining her skills on the ITF circuit. She's shown her determination and ability to compete, given her record this year. Baptiste started her Guadalajara Open campaign with a convincing win. Her youthful energy and agility could pose a challenge for Pliskova.

Baptiste holds a 1-0 head-to-head advantage over Pliskova in their head-to-head battle. This history might give her a mental edge. Pliskova's experience and powerful game make her the favorite, but Baptiste's recent victory over her indicates that she can't be underestimated. It could come down to who can impose their style of play on the day and convert their chances in crucial moments.

Baptise will present a stern challenge in this clash between experience and youth, but Pliskova should be able to find her footing and advance to the third round.

Pick: Pliskova to win in straight sets.