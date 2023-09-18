Guadalajara Open 2023: Leylah Fernandez vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (13) Elise Mertens vs Leylah Fernandez
Date: September 19, 2023
Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023
Round: Second round (Round of 32)
Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico
Category: WTA 1000
Surface: Hardcourt
Prize money: $2,788,468
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video
Leylah Fernandez vs Elise Mertens preview
2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez will play against Elise Mertens in the second round of the 2023 Guadalajara Open on Tuesday.
Fernandez was drawn against qualifier Asia Muhammad in the first round. The opening set was rather one-sided as the Canadian blitzed through it with the loss of just one game.
Fernandez went 3-1 up in the second set courtesy of an early break. She maintained her lead and then broke Muhammad's serve once again to win the match 6-1, 6-3.
Mertens took on compatriot Yanina Wickmayer in her opener. The first set went down to the wire as the back and forth between the duo saw them both giving up their leads.
Mertens trailed 3-0 in the tie-break, but lost only one point after that to clinch the set. She raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set and while Wickmayer managed to get one of the breaks back, it wasn't enough. The 13th seed went on to win the match 7-6 (4), 6-2.
Leylah Fernandez vs Elise Mertens head-to-head
Mertens leads Fernandez 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 Australian Open in straight sets.
Leylah Fernandez vs Elise Mertens odds
(Odds will be added once they're available)
Leylah Fernandez vs Elise Mertens prediction
Fernandez played one of her best matches in a while to send Muhammad packing. She didn't face a single break point throughout the contest and won 93% of her first serve points.
Mertens was tested a fair bit by Wickmayer, but weathered the storm to emerge triumphant. The Belgian used to be a benchmark of consistency, but has blown hot and cold this season. Nevertheless, she has maintained a steady presence in the top 40 of the rankings with her results.
Fernandez has struggled to get going this year and her results have been mixed. A few good wins coupled with disappointing losses has been her story. Her record against players ranked in the top 50 this season stands at 5-15 so far.
Fernandez has found it tough to get the better of players ranked higher than her on most occasions. While her intensity and fight remains the same as ever, her game has been figured out.
Based on their form this contest could swing either way. Mertens has been marginally better than Fernandez, so one can back her to win. However, if the Canadian maintains the same level from the previous round, she certainly has a shot at securing a win.
Pick: Leylah Fernandez to win in three sets.