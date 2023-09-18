Guadalajara Open 2023: Leylah Fernandez vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (13) Elise Mertens vs Leylah Fernandez

Date: September 19, 2023

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Leylah Fernandez vs Elise Mertens preview

Fernandez at the 2023 US Open.

2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez will play against Elise Mertens in the second round of the 2023 Guadalajara Open on Tuesday.

Fernandez was drawn against qualifier Asia Muhammad in the first round. The opening set was rather one-sided as the Canadian blitzed through it with the loss of just one game.

Fernandez went 3-1 up in the second set courtesy of an early break. She maintained her lead and then broke Muhammad's serve once again to win the match 6-1, 6-3.

Mertens took on compatriot Yanina Wickmayer in her opener. The first set went down to the wire as the back and forth between the duo saw them both giving up their leads.

Mertens trailed 3-0 in the tie-break, but lost only one point after that to clinch the set. She raced to a 4-1 lead in the second set and while Wickmayer managed to get one of the breaks back, it wasn't enough. The 13th seed went on to win the match 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Leylah Fernandez vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Mertens leads Fernandez 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 Australian Open in straight sets.

Leylah Fernandez vs Elise Mertens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Leylah Fernandez Elise Mertens

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Leylah Fernandez vs Elise Mertens prediction

Elise Mertens at the 2023 San Diego Open.

Fernandez played one of her best matches in a while to send Muhammad packing. She didn't face a single break point throughout the contest and won 93% of her first serve points.

Mertens was tested a fair bit by Wickmayer, but weathered the storm to emerge triumphant. The Belgian used to be a benchmark of consistency, but has blown hot and cold this season. Nevertheless, she has maintained a steady presence in the top 40 of the rankings with her results.

Fernandez has struggled to get going this year and her results have been mixed. A few good wins coupled with disappointing losses has been her story. Her record against players ranked in the top 50 this season stands at 5-15 so far.

Fernandez has found it tough to get the better of players ranked higher than her on most occasions. While her intensity and fight remains the same as ever, her game has been figured out.

Based on their form this contest could swing either way. Mertens has been marginally better than Fernandez, so one can back her to win. However, if the Canadian maintains the same level from the previous round, she certainly has a shot at securing a win.

Pick: Leylah Fernandez to win in three sets.