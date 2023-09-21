Guadalajara Open 2023: Maria Sakkari vs Emiliana Arango preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Maria Sakkari vs Emiliana Arango

Date: September 21, 2023

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Maria Sakkari vs Emiliana Arango preview

Sakkari at the 2023 US Open.

Second seed Maria Sakkari will square off against Emiliana Arango in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Guadalajara Open on Thursday.

Sakkari defeated Storm Hunter in straight sets to make it to the third round, where she faced Camila Giorgi. The Greek was off to a quick start as she built up a 5-0 lead in the first set. She stumbled while trying to wrap up the set and dropped a couple of games at that point.

However, Sakkari got back on track and broke Giorgi's serve to close out the set. The World No. 9 trailed 2-0 in the second set, but raised her level as she reeled off six consecutive games to win the match 6-2, 6-2.

Arango scored wins over Anastasia Potapova and Sloane Stephens to book her spot in the third round, where she was up against Taylor Townsend. The Colombian was 5-2 down in the first set, but staged a remarkable turnaround as she bagged five games in a row to claim the set.

Townsend responded by nabbing the second set in a decisive manner, in which she dropped just one game. She struck first in the third set as well as a break of serve helped her amass a 4-2 lead. However, Arango once again fought back as she swept the next four games to win 7-5, 1-6, 6-4.

Maria Sakkari vs Emiliana Arango head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Maria Sakkari vs Emiliana Arango odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Maria Sakkari -500 +1.5 (-1600) 2 sets (-275) Emiliana Arango +340 -1.5 (+625) 3 sets (+185)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Maria Sakkari vs Emiliana Arango prediction

Emiliana Arango at the 2023 W100 in Madrid.

Arango looked down and out multiple times in the previous, but eked out a gritty win over Townsend and reach her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal. However, she took a medical timeout towards the end of the third set. So if she's not fully fit going forward, she could have a tough time against Sakkari in the next round.

As for the Greek herself, she moved past an erratic Giorgi quite comfortably, despite a couple of minor hiccups. This match is quite important for both of them, as Sakkari could be one step closer to securing a WTA Finals spot, while Arango would crack the top 100 of the WTA rankings.

Arango's got a good forehand that helps her stay in the rallies, but she mainly uses it to defend well rather than attack. Sakkari's game looks quite stable in all aspects at the moment and she has the skills and the experience to get past the young Colombian without breaking a sweat.

Pick: Maria Sakkari to win in straight sets.