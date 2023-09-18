Guadalajara Open 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Ons Jabeur vs Alycia Parks

Date: September 19, 2023

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Ons Jabeur vs Alycia Parks preview

Ons Jabeur at the 2023 US Open.

Top seed Ons Jabeur will square off against Alycia Parks in the second round of the 2023 Guadalajara Open on Tuesday.

Despite an injury plagued season, Jabeur has managed to do quite well for herself. She reached the final of Wimbledon for the second year in a row, but came up short against Marketa Vondrousova this time.

Jabeur also reached the quarterfinals of the French Open and the fourth round of the US Open. Her only title of the season came at the Charleston Open back in April. The Tunisian also made an additional two semifinals in Stuttgart and Adelaide.

Jabeur contested in last week's San Diego Open, but was unable to win a match there as she was knocked out by Anastasia Potapova in her opener. As the top seed in Guadalajara, she received a first-round bye.

Parks faced fellow American Lauren Davis in the first round here. The former went down an early break to trail 2-1, but flipped the script to go 5-2 up. She nabbed the opening set soon after that.

Parks didn't relinquish control of the match and maintained a firm grip on the proceedings in the second set. She broke Davis' serve twice to win the contest 6-3, 6-2.

Ons Jabeur vs Alycia Parks head-to-head

Jabeur leads Parks 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2022 Berlin Open in straight sets.

Ons Jabeur vs Alycia Parks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur -450 +1.5 (-1400) Over 20.5 (-120) Alycia Parks +320 -1.5 (+575) Under 20.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ons Jabeur vs Alycia Parks prediction

Alycia Parks at the 2023 US Open.

Parks played a pretty good match to move past Davis. She fired 11 aces against five double faults and dominated her opponent with her power-packed game. She'll now need to find a way to outfox Jabeur, against whom she has lost both of her previous meetings.

Jabeur is able to handle the barrage of fast and heavy shots coming at her off of Parks' racquet. She's also able to get her younger opponent on the move frequently by bringing her forward with her drop shots.

While Parks is a decent mover and has decent hands when it comes to volleying, Jabeur's variety has proven to be too much for her to handle in the past. A lot will also depend on the American's serve as well.

Parks is ranked seventh on the tour with respect to the number of aces hit, but she's third on the list with regards to double faults. Her volatility has often cost her matches and against a relatively consistent player like Jabeur, the she can't afford to be all over the place. As such, expect the Tunisian to maintain her winning record against the 22-year old.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in straight sets.