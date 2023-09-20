Guadalajara Open 2023: Ons Jabeur vs Martina Trevisan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Ons Jabeur vs Martina Trevisan

Date: September 20, 2023

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Ons Jabeur vs Martina Trevisan preview

Jabeur at the 2023 San Diego Open.

Top seed Ons Jabeur will square off against Martina Trevisan in the third round of the 2023 Guadalajara Open on Wednesday.

After a first round bye, Jabeur kicked off her campaign here against Alycia Parks in the second round. The Tunisian made it through the first set with ease as she broke the 22-year old's serve twice to claim it.

Jabeur continued to play well and jumped to a 2-0 lead in the second set. Parks fought back by nabbing the next couple of games to level the score. However, her resistance crumbled soon after that as the Tunisian swept the next four games to win the match 6-2, 6-2.

Trevisan ousted qualifer Demi Schuurs to book her spot in the second round, where fellow Italian Jasmine Paolini awaited her. The former went up 3-0 in the first set after breaking her opponent's serve twice.

Paolini managed to get back on level terms down the line to make it 5-5, following which Trevisan bagged the next two games to take the set. The former French Open semifinalist raced to a 5-1 lead in the second set. After saving three break points, she served out the match to win 7-5, 6-2.

Ons Jabeur vs Martina Trevisan head-to-head

Jabeur leads Trevisan 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2021 Charleston Open in straight sets.

Ons Jabeur vs Martina Trevisan odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ons Jabeur -750 +1.5 (-3000) Over 19.5 (-110) Martina Trevisan +475 -1.5 (+800) Under 19.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Ons Jabeur vs Martina Trevisan prediction

Martina Trevisan at the 2023 US Open.

Aside from a brief stumble in the second set, Jabeur had it fairly easy against Parks. She didn't really have to put her best foot forward as Parks committed error after error as well, which made her job easier.

Trevisan toughed it out in the first set and cruised in the next one to send Paolini packing. While her best results have been on clay, she has improved by a fair margin on hardcourts. The Italian reached her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal earlier this year in Miami.

Now, Trevisan is on the cusp of doing so for the second time on her weakest surface. She'll need to step it up against Jabeur, who can deal with her forehand quite well and isn't afraid to duke it out in prolonged rallies.

Jabeur is on track to make the cut for the WTA Finals as well, but a good result here will solidify her position even more. Trevisan can be a handful at times, but the Tunisian should be able to deal with her to advance further.

Pick: Ons Jabeur to win in straight sets.