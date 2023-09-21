Guadalajara Open 2023: Sofia Kenin vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sofia Kenin vs Leylah Fernandez

Date: September 21, 2023

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Sofia Kenin vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Sofia Kenin at the 2023 San Diego Open.

2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin will take on Leylah Fernandez in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Guadalajara Open on Thursday.

Kenin ousted Chloa Zhao and Anhelina Kalinina in straight sets to reach the third round, where former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko awaited her. The American went up an early break in the first set for a 3-1 lead, which she held until the end of the set to clinch it.

Kenin fell behind 3-0 in the second set, but managed to level the score. She snagged another break in the 11th game to go 6-5 up, following which she stepped up to serve for the match. Ostapenko had six break points, but the American fended them off to win 6-4, 7-5.

Fernandez knocked out Asia Muhammad and Elise Mertens to set up a third round clash against Emma Navarro. The Canadian cruised through the first set as she bagged four games in a row from 2-2 to claim it.

The next set was slightly more competitive, but Fernandez had the upper hand for most of it. A single break of serve ultimately turned the tide in her favor and she won the match 6-2, 6-3.

Sofia Kenin vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

Kenin leads Fernandez 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2020 US Open in straight sets.

Sofia Kenin vs Leylah Fernandez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sofia Kenin -130 +1.5 (-350) Over 21.5 (-135) Leylah Fernandez +100 -1.5 (+220) Under 21.5 (-105)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Sofia Kenin vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Leylah Fernandez at the 2023 US Open.

After a year of tough results, both players have done well in Guadalajara. Kenin has continued her strong showing from San Diego last week, where she made the final. She endured a tough challenge from Ostapenko, but downed the former French Open winner to reach her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal since 2019.

Kenin's showing the same mental fortitude which won her a Major title back in the day. The last game to close out the match against Ostapenko displayed why she's a tough nut to crack. The American finished the match with 19 winners compared to just three unforced errors.

Fernandez played a great match against Navarro as well. She didn't drop her serve at all and found some great angles on her shots when required. She defended quite well too and forced her opponent to play that extra shot which eventually helped her win the point.

Neither has lost a set so far this week. With both playing at a high level, this contest could go down to the wire. Fernandez won't go down without a fight, but Kenin's in the midst of a purple patch. She'll be keen to strike while the iron's still hot and will most likely make it to the next round given her form.

Pick: Sofia Kenin to win in three sets.