Guadalajara Open 2023: Veronika Kudermetova vs Eugenie Bouchard preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (7) Veronika Kudermetova vs Eugenie Bouchard

Date: September 19, 2023.

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,788,468.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Eugenie Bouchard preview

Seventh seed Veronika Kudermetova will take on Eugenie Bouchard in the second round of the Guadalajara Open on Tuesday.

Kudermetova began the season on a strong note, but has encountered some obstacles in recent times. She's managed to chalk up 26 wins from 44 matches this year and a runner-up finish at the Libema Open. The Russian also reached the semifinals in Adelaide, Doha, Madrid, and Rome.

She will enter the Guadalajara Open on the back of early exits in Cincinnati, Cleveland, and New York. The 26-year-old was undone by Bernarda Pera in straight sets in the first round of the US Open. She will be hoping to make amends and perform well at the Guadalajara Open.

On the contrary, Eugenie Bouchard has had limited appearances on the main tour this year. She's managed to secure 10 wins from 20 matches and a quarterfinal appearance at the ITF Florence 125 event. The Canadian also reached the round of 64 in Madrid.

She entered Mexico on the back of a second-round exit in the US Open qualifiers. Bouchard began her campaign with a hard-fought win over Renata Zarazua 6-1, 7-6(4). She will be aiming to maintain her momentum and secure more favorable results on the main tour.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Eugenie Bouchard head-to-head

Bouchard leads the head-to-head against Kudermetova 2-0. She defeated the Russian most recently at the 2020 Prague Open in straight sets.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Eugenie Bouchard odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Veronika Kudermetova -400 +1.5(-1100) Over 20.5(-120) Eugenie Bouchard +280 -1.5(+525) Under 20.5(+120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Veronika Kudermetova vs Eugenie Bouchard prediction

Tennis fans are in for an exciting match as seventh seed Veronika Kudermetova squares off against former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard in the second round of the Guadalajara Open. Both players bring their unique skill sets and determination to the court, promising an intriguing battle.

Kudermetova, despite her recent challenges, possesses a game that can trouble any opponent. Known for her powerful groundstrokes and aggressive style, she can dictate points from the baseline. The Russian's ability to mix up her shots and control the pace of the game can make her a formidable force.

On the contrary, Bouchard, a former Wimbledon finalist, is a player with a relentless spirit. Her athleticism and ability to retrieve difficult shots can frustrate opponents. The Canadian's experience and court awareness are assets that can aid her in challenging situations. Her recent hard-fought victory over Renata Zarazua in Guadalajara demonstrates her determination to make an impact.

Kudermetova's power and aggression against Bouchard's agility and determination make for an intriguing contest. However, considering their skill sets and results on the main this year, Kudermetova holds the edge. Her decision-making and tactical awareness may prove decisive in what promises to be a closely contested match.

Bouchard may present a tough challenge for the Russian and may push her to the limit, but the seventh seed should be able to snap her three-match losing streak and begin on a successful note in Guadalajara.

Pick: Kudermetova to win in three sets.