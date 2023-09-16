Guadalajara Open 2023: Victoria Azarenka vs Robin Montgomery preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Victoria Azarenka vs Robin Montgomery

Tournament: Guadalajara Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 56)

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,788,468

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Victoria Azarenka vs Robin Montgomery preview

Azarenka at the 2023 US Open.

Two-time Major champion Victoria Azarenka will take on Robin Montgomery in the first round of the 2023 Guadalajara Open.

Azarenka started the year on a strong note as she reached the semifinals of the Australian Open. It was her first last four appearance at the venue since winning the title back in 2013. She lost to Elena Rybakina in straight sets.

Azarenka couldn't sustain her form on a consistent basis for the rest of the season. Since her run Down Under, she has won consecutive matches on just two occasions. The Belarusian made it to the third round of the WTA 1000 in Dubai and the fourth round of Wimbledon.

Azarenka, however, has thrived in doubles this season. Her partnership with Beatriz Haddad Maia has proved to be a winning combo. The two claimed the title at the Madrid Open and also reached the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Montgomery achieved a career milestone this season as she bagged her maiden win at the WTA 1000 level at the Miami Open. She defeated Ana Bogdan in the first round, but lost to Madison Keys after that.

Montgomery has otherwise mainly competed on the ITF circuit, where she won a title each in singles and doubles. She also reached a career high ranking of No. 143 in July.

Victoria Azarenka vs Robin Montgomery head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Victoria Azarenka vs Robin Montgomery odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Victoria Azarenka Robin Montgomery

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Victoria Azarenka vs Robin Montgomery prediction

Robin Montgomery at the 2021 US Open.

Azarenka reached the semifinals in Guadalajara last year, so she's defending quite a few points. She'll need to make a deep run here to keep her ranking steady after a string of underwhelming results over the last few weeks.

Luckily for Azarenka, the draw is quite wide open this time and she couldn't have asked for a better opener either. Montgomery is quite talented, having won the US Open title in singles and doubles as a junior in 2021. However, she's extremely inexperienced against the heavy-hitters of the WTA tour.

Since Montgomery largely competes on the ITF cicruit, the caliber of opponents she faces is nowhere close to Azarenka's. While the former World No. 1 isn't in the best form at the moment, she should be able to move past the young American with ease.

Pick: Victoria Azarenka to win in straight sets.