Guadalajara Open 2025: Camila Osorio vs Iva Jovic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Camila Osorio vs Iva Jovic

Date: September 11, 2025

Tournament: Guadalajara Open Akron

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Camila Osorio vs Iva Jovic preview

Camila Osorio at the Guadalajara Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Eighth seed Camila Osorio will take on rising American star Iva Jovic in the second round of the Guadalajara Open 2025.

Osorio kicked off her campaign in Guadalajara against Kamilla Rakhimova. The match started with four consecutive breaks of serve, after which both players remained steady on serve over the next few games.

Osorio wasted a couple of set points on Rakhimova's serve at 5-4. However, when another opportunity presented itself in the 12th game, she didn't make the same mistake twice to take the opening set. Both players struggled on serve at the start of the second set, breaking each other's serve for four straight games yet again.

Rakhimova snagged another break in the ninth game to go 5-4 up but failed to serve out the set after that. After getting back on serve, Osorio bagged the next two games to score a 7-5, 7-5 win.

Jovic was up against Katarzyna Kawa in the first round. The American teenager went up a break and remained in front for most of the set. She had a set point on her older rival's serve at 5-2, which she failed to convert. Her woes continued after failing to serve out in the set in the following game.

However, Jovic regrouped quickly, breaking Kawa's serve once again to take the set. The latter dug deep to take the second set, sending the match into a decider. Jovic was on the backfoot after going down 3-2 but flipped the script by going on a four game run to score a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win.

Camila Osorio vs Iva Jovic head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Camila Osorio vs Iva Jovic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Camila Osorio +115 -1.5 (+225) Over 24.5 (-105) Iva Jovic -150 +1.5 (-350) Under 24.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Camila Osorio vs Iva Jovic prediction

Iva Jovic at the Guadalajara Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Both players dropped their serves on five occasions in the previous round. Osorio won 57 percent of her total service points, while Jovic was slightly ahead with 59 percent. The former hit 27 winners compared to 23 unforced errors, while the latter struck 17 winners against 16 unforced errors.

Jovic struggled a bit more than Osorio in the first round, being pushed to three sets by Kawa. The teenager isn't used to playing at a high altitude. Osorio, on the other hand, isn't new to these conditions. All three of her career titles have come in Bogota under similar conditions, albeit on clay.

Osorio hasn't been at her best on hardcourts this season, winning back-to-back matches in only one of her previous eight tournaments on the surface. Jovic has also done the same just once, although this is her first full season on the tour. If the teenager adapts to the conditions, then she has a shot at an upset here, or else Osorio will frustrate her with her solid defense.

Pick: Camila Osorio to win in three sets.

