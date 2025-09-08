Guadalajara Open 2025 Day 1: Women's singles predictions ft. Alycia Parks vs Darja Vidmanova, Maria Sakkari vs Elsa Jacquemot

Tennis never stops and the WTA Tour moves on to the Guadalajara Open 2025 following the conclusion of the US Open. It is one of two tournaments taking place this week, along with the SP Open in Sao Paulo.

The Guadalajara Open marks the return of former top five player Sloane Stephens, who was on a sabbatical due to an injury. She still kept herself immersed in tennis, donning the hat of a commentator and broadcaster during the French Open and the US Open.

With the absence of the top guns here, players will be keen to capitalize on this opportunity to gain some valuable points. It all starts with the first round, which gets underway from Monday, September 8. Here are the predictions for some of the singles matches set for Day 1 of the Guadalajara Open 2025:

#1. Alycia Parks vs Darja Vidmanova

Parks made the semifinals of her very first tournament of the season, going down to Naomi Osaka during their last-four showdown at the ASB Classic. She didn't win back-to-back main draw matches until last month, when she reached her second semifinal of the season at the Monterrey Open.

Parks' run in Monterrey came a few days before the US Open. However, it didn't improve her fortunes at the season's final Major, getting a 6-0, 6-1 beatdown from Mirra Andreeva in the first round.

Vidmanova lost in the qualifying rounds of the US Open. This will be her main draw debut at the WTA level, coming through the qualifying rounds of the Guadalajara Open to do so. She has a solid record on the ITF circuit, winning seven titles from nine finals since June 2024.

Parks is ranked in the top 60, while Vidmanova is ranked outside the top 160. Despite the massive gulf between them, the American isn't the favorite to win. She has a 3-8 record against players ranked outside the top 100 this season. Her experience does give her a slight advantage, though it wouldn't be surprising to see her lose early yet again.

Predicted winner: Alycia Parks

#2. Iva Jovic vs Katarzyna Kawa

Iva Jovic will be making her debut at the Guadalajara Open. (Photo: Getty)

17-year-old Jovic is making all the right moves on the WTA Tour this season. She's making the transition from a junior to a pro rather smoothly. She reached the second round of the Australian Open and the French Open on her debut this season. She also made the third round of the Cincinnati Open, her best result at the WTA 1000 level.

Jovic claimed her maiden title at the Challenger level in June, and bagged another title on the ITF circuit. She started the year ranked No. 191, and has cracked the top 75 in recent weeks.

Kawa made the final in her only main draw appearance at the WTA level this season, finishing as the runner-up to Camila Osorio in Bogota in April. This will be her first main draw appearance since then. Jovic has cleared the opening hurdle of every hardcourt tournament this year. Given Kawa's form, the teenager should be able to maintain that streak at the Guadalajara Open.

Predicted winner: Iva Jovic

#3. Maria Sakkari vs Elsa Jacquemot

Sakkari is having a rather muted season compared to previous years. A couple of quarterfinals at WTA 500 tournaments, a third-round finish at the US Open, and a fourth-round showing at the Italian Open are the highlights of her season. She's back inside the top 60 after the US Open, having dropped to No. 90 earlier this year.

Jacquemot advanced to the third round of a Major for the first time at this year's French Open. She recently made the quarterfinals at the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland, and lost to Leylah Fernandez in the second round of the US Open.

Jacquemot has only six main draw wins to her name this year. One of those wins came against Sakkari, ousting her from the first round of the French Open. However, she's unlikely to repeat the feat here.

Sakkari loves playing at the Guadalajara Open. The tournament was a WTA 1000 event in 2022 and 2023, and she first finished as the runner-up and then won the title a year later. She also made the semifinals of the WTA Finals when the year-end championships were hosted in Guadalajara in 2021. Given her success here, she could turn her year around starting with a win over Jacquemot.

Predicted winner: Maria Sakkari

#4. Rebecca Marino vs Martina Trevisan

Rebecca Marino at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Trevisan received a wildcard into the Guadalajara Open. She's on the comeback trail after undergoing surgery earlier this year. She returned to the tour in July, and has posted a 3-5 record across all levels so far.

Marino has only two main draw wins at the WTA level this year, and a 16-19 record across all levels. Her best result this season has been a runner-up finish at a Challenger tournament in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

Trevisan made the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open when it was a WTA 1000 tournament in 2023. She also won her only prior match against Marino at the ITF level in 2018. However, since she's still finding her footing after a lengthy injury layoff, she will be the underdog in this contest.

Predicted winner: Rebecca Marino

