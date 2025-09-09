Guadalajara Open 2025 Day 2: Women's singles predictions ft. Marina Stakusic vs Polina Kudermetova, Katerina Siniakova vs Storm Hunter

The first round will wrap up on Day 2 (Tuesday, September 9) of the Guadalajara Open 2025. Seventh seed Alycia Parks was the biggest casualty on the first day of the tournament, losing to qualifier Darja Vidmanova in straight sets.

American teenager Iva Jovic continued her breakthrough season with a three-set win over Katarzyna Kawa. Former top 10 player Maria Sakkari's match couldn't be completed. She's trailing Elsa Jacquemot 4-1 in the opening set, and will aim to mount a comeback on Tuesday.

With some exciting matches lined up for the day, here are the predictions for the women's singles matches set for Day 2 of the Guadalajara Open 2025:

#1. Marina Stakusic vs Polina Kudermetova

Stakusic earned a hard-fought 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Iryna Shymanovich to qualify for the Guadalajara Open. She upset World No. 12 Jelena Ostapenko en route to the quarterfinals here a year ago, her first at the WTA level. She has won only a couple of main draw matches on the main tour this year.

Kudermetova had her breakthrough at the start of the season in Brisbane, advancing to her maiden WTA final where she lost to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. She struggled to win matches after that, even losing eight in a row at one point. She recently lost in the second round of the US Open, going down to Sabalenka yet again. She has a 10-16 record at the WTA level this season.

While this will be their first meeting at the WTA level, they did cross paths on the ITF circuit in 2022. Kudermetova came out on top in three sets, and considering their results this season, she will be favored to beat Stakusic once again.

Predicted winner: Polina Kudermetova

#2. Tatjana Maria vs Zeynep Sonmez

Tatjana Maria at the Cincinnati Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After struggling for most of the season, Maria scaled new heights at 37 years of age. She captured her maiden title at the WTA 500 level at Queen's Club, beating the likes of Madison Keys and Amanda Anisimova along the way. She also rose to a new career high of No. 36 in the rankings.

However, Maria couldn't build upon her breakthrough. She lost her next five matches following her triumph at Queen's Club, and has a 2-8 record since her title-winning run.

Sonmez advanced to the third round of a Major for the first time this year, doing so at Wimbledon. Other than that, her best result this season has been a quarterfinal showing at the Merida Open, where she was the defending champion. She has compiled a 6-9 record at the WTA level this season.

This will be the first career meeting between them. Maria's form has taken a severe hit after winning the biggest title of her career. Unless she cleans up her act, it will be difficult for her to beat Sonmez, even though the latter has been far from impressive for most of the season.

Predicted winner: Zeynep Sonmez

#3. Katerina Siniakova vs Storm Hunter

Katerina Siniakova at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Siniakova's biggest triumphs this season have all come in doubles. She won the women's doubles title at the Australian Open and was recently the runner-up at the US Open. She also captured the mixed doubles crown at Wimbledon. A title at the Challenger level, along with a semifinal showing at a WTA 250 tournament are her highlights in singles.

Hunter is on the comeback trail this season after rupturing her Achilles tendon in April 2024. She has mostly stuck to doubles since her return to the tour. She hasn't made any breakthroughs in singles, failing to win a match even in the qualifying rounds.

Siniakova and Hunter are quite familiar with each other's games, having played doubles with each other and against as well. The two are unlikely to surprise each other with their tactics in their first career meeting in singles. However, considering Hunter has failed to make any progress in singles this year, she will be the underdog in this contest.

Predicted winner: Katerina Siniakova

#4. Magda Linette vs Emiliana Arango

Magda Linette at the US Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Linette has a 21-21 record for the season so far. A quarterfinal showing at the Miami Open remains the highlight of her year. She hasn't been at her best in recent months, having lost seven of her previous 10 matches. She was sent packing in the first round of the US Open by McCartney Kessler.

Arango has a 6-9 record this year, although most of her wins came en route to the final of the Merida Open in February. Her first appearance in a WTA 500 final didn't go so well, losing 6-0, 6-0 to Emma Navarro. Her summer hardcourt swing in North America was a bust, failing to clear the opening hurdle of the three main tournaments, including the US Open.

Even though Linette has struggled in recent weeks, she has outperformed Arango by a fair margin so far. The latter also has a 1-6 record against top 50 players, minimizing the odds of an upset in this contest.

Predicted winner: Magda Linette

