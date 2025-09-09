Guadalajara Open 2025: Sloane Stephens vs Lucrezia Stefanini preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Abierto Zapopan

Match Details

Fixture: Sloane Stephens vs Lucrezia Stefanini

Date: September 9, 2025

Tournament: Guadalajara Open

Round: First Round

Venue: Abierto Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 125

Surface: Hard

Prize Money:

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Sloane Stephens vs Lucrezia Stefanini preview

Stephens has played very little tennis this year. After early exits in Melbourne and Mérida, she sustained a foot injury on tour. The American has yet to win a match in 2025.

Stephens will make her return after seven months in Guadalajara. She will be hoping to gain some match fitness at the WTA 125 event in Mexico. The 32-year-old is ranked outside the top 500 at the moment.

Stefanini at the 2025 French Open - Day One - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Lucrezia Stefanini has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit. She entered the main draw in Auckland, Miami, Paris, and Prague via the qualifiers. The Italian reached the second round of the Prague Open but lost to Marie Bouzkova in straight sets.

Stefanini will enter Guadalajara after a tough exit in New York. She defeated Vitalia Diatchenko and Carol Zaho in the first two qualifiers but lost to Hina Inoue in the final. The American defeated her in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-1.

Sloane Stephens vs Lucrezia Stefanini head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.

Sloane Stephens vs Lucrezia Stefanini odds

Sloane Stephens vs Lucrezia Stefanini prediction

Stephens has hardly played any tennis in the last few months. She will feel fresh on the court but might take some time to find her rhythm. The American is a proven winner and will be keen on doing well in Guadalajara.

Stefanini, meanwhile, has put in the hard work this season. She's close to achieving a notable result but still needs to raise her level on tour. The Italian has played plenty of tennis this year.

Considering their results on the main tour and record on hardcourts, Stephens will be a slight favorite to win. The American will need to adjust quickly in order to get a positive result in this bout. She should be able to dig deep and come out on top.

