Guadalajara Open Akron 2025 Final: Iva Jovic vs Emiliana Arango preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Iva Jovic vs Emiliana Arango
Date: September 14, 2025
Tournament: Guadalajara Open
Round: Final
Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico
Category: WTA 500
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $1,064,510
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Iva Jovic vs Emiliana Arango preview
Iva Jovic will take on Emiliana Arango in the final of the 2025 Guadalajara Open on Sunday, September 14.
Jovic marked her first North American hard-court outing in Cincinnati, where she suffered a third-round exit. In Cleveland, the American defeated fourth-seed Anastasia Potapova in the opener but fell to Ann Li in the next round. She suffered another second-round exit at the US Open, this time losing to Jasmine Paolini.
In Guadalajara, Jovic registered a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 win over Katarzyna Kawa in the first round. Her most comprehensive win of the campaign came against eighth-seed Camila Osorio, 6-4, 6-2, in the second round. She then recorded hard-fought wins over Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6)) and Nikola Bartunkova (6-3, 6-7(5), 6-3) to reach the final.
Meanwhile, Arango had a winless run on the main tour during the North American hard-court swing until the Guadalajara Open. She failed to reach the Citi DC Open main draw and suffered first-round exits in Montreal, Cincinnati, and New York.
Arango earned a walkover against Magda Linette in the first round of the Guadalajara Open while leading 6-0. She registered her first win on the tour since the French Open, when she defeated Storm Hunter, 6-2, 6-2, in the second round. The Colombian then got the better of Marina Stakusic (6-2, 6-3) and Elsa Jacquemot (6-4, 7-5) to set up the summit clash with Jovic.
Iva Jovic vs Emiliana Arango head-to-head
This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands at 0-0 ahead of Sunday's fixture.
Iva Jovic vs Emiliana Arango odds
(Odds will be updated once available.)
Iva Jovic vs Emiliana Arango prediction
Jovic's serving game has not been commendable so far at the WTA 500 event. However, her high returns have yielded her plenty of break-point opportunities. She created 41 break-point opportunities in four matches, converting 23 of them.
Arango seems to have regained her touch in Guadalajara after a long and unsuccessful spell on the tour. She has barely been tested by her opponents, with all her wins coming in straight sets. The Colombian has a 79% win rate on her first serves.
Arango has had a more dominant outing so far in Guadalajara. However, given Jovic's superior overall play, she is expected to win the final and clinch her career-first title. With her strong return game, she can earn break points at any point in the match.
Pick: Jovic to win in three sets.