Guadalajara Open Akron 2025: Jelena Ostapenko vs Marina Stakusic preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Jelena Ostapenko vs (Q) Marina Stakusic

Date: September 11, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Guadalajara Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Panamerican Tennis Center, Guadalajara, Mexico

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Jelena Ostapenko vs Marina Stakusic preview

Ostapenko at the 2024 Guadalajara Open (Getty)

One of the second round matches at the 2025 Guadalajara Open will see third seed Jelena Ostapenko go up against Canadian qualifier Marina Stakusic.

Ostapenko has an 18-17 win-loss record in 2025, with the Latvian player winning a clay-court title in Strasbourg, where she won 6-4, 6-1 against Aryna Sabalenka in the final. On the hard courts, she has been in poor form this year, winning only 8 of the 19 matches she has played on the surface, with five of those eight wins coming in Doha, where she reached the final, losing to Amanda Anisimova. Being seeded, she got a bye in the first round at the Guadalajara Open.

Marina Stakusic has won 13 of her 33 matches in 2025, with quarterfinal finishes in ITF events in Puerto Vallarta and Parma being her best results, with the Guadalajara Open being only the fourth main-Tour event for the Canadian player this year.

At the Guadalajara Open, Stakusic began her campaign with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Amandine Hesse and a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Iryna Shymanovich to enter in the main draw, where she began her tournament with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 win over Polina Kudermetova in the first round.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Marina Stakusic head-to-head

Stakusic has a 1-0 head-to-head record against Ostapenko, having won the only match 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (0) at last year's Guadalajara Open.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Marina Stakusic odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko -350 -1.5 (-140) Over 20.5 (-118) Marina Stakusic +260 +1.5 (-105) Under 20.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Marina Stakusic prediction

Ostapenko has reached eleven finals on hard courts and won five titles on the surface, and has a 55 percent win rate on hard courts, with her last hard-court title coming at the Linz Open last year.

Meanwhile, Stakusic has not yet reached a Tour-level final, but does have a hard-court title on the Challenger Tour, winning the Abierto Tampico last year, with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win over Anna Blinkova in the final.

Even though Stakusic won the match against Ostapenko last year at Guadalajara, it is the Latvian who is the favorite to win the upcoming match as she is the higher-quality player both in terms of ranking and playing calibre.

Pick- Ostapenko to win in straight sets

