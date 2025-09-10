Guadalajara Open Day 3: Women's singles predictions ft. Tatjana Maria vs Rebecca Marino, Elise Mertens vs Elsa Jacquemot

The top players on tour are back in action at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico. The first two days of the event have already produced some entertaining tennis on the outdoor hard courts.

Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova are the top two seeds in Guadalajara. Both players received a first-round bye due to their ranking points.

Jelena Ostapenko has also entered the event after a controversial second-round exit in New York. Despite a spirited performance against Taylor Townsend, she was beaten by the American in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1.

Without further ado, let's look at the line-up and predictions for Day Three:

1) Elise Mertens vs Elsa Jacquemot

First up, Elise Mertens will take on Elsa Jacquemot in the second round of the Guadalajara Open.

Mertens has had a good season so far. Apart from title-winning runs in Singapore and Rosmalen, she also reached the quarterfinals in Monterrey. The Belgian will enter Guadalajara after a third-round exit in New York.

Jacquemot, meanwhile, has chipped in with decent results. After a second-round exit in Wimbledon, she reached the quarterfinals in Cleveland. The French pro entered Guadalajara after a second-round exit in New York and stunned Maria Sakkari in the first round.

Both players have worked hard for their results this year. Jacquemot will be brimming with confidence after a solid win against Sakkari, but dealing with Mertens could be a tough ask for the youngster.

Predicted Winner: Elise Mertens

2) Tatjana Maria vs Rebecca Marino

Next up, Tatjana Maria will take on Rebecca Marino in the second round of the Guadalajara Open.

Maria is still going strong at the age of 38. Apart from a title-winning run at Queen's Club, she also reached the quarterfinals in Bogota and the last 16 in Monterrey. The German started her campaign with a solid win against Zeynep Sonmez, 6-4, 6-2.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Marino has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. She entered the main draw in New York via the qualifiers but lost to compatriot Leylah Fernandez in the first round. The Canadian started her campaign in Mexico with a promising win against Martina Trevisan, 6-2, 6-3.

Both players will be eager to build momentum and make a deep run in Guadalajara. Considering their results this season and record on hard courts, Maria will be the slight favorite to win.

Predicted Winner: Tatjana Maria

3) Veronika Kudermetova vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva

Next up, Veronika Kudermetova will take on Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva in the second round of the Guadalajara Open.

Kudermetova has had an average season so far. Apart from a semifinal run in Cincinnati, she hasn't been able to make much of an impact in other events on tour. She will enter Guadalajara after a first-round exit in New York.

Meanwhile, Kasintseva is one of the most exciting youngsters on tour. She entered the main draw in Guadalajara via the qualifiers and defeated Elena Ivanovna Pridankina in the first round. The Andorran won 65% of her first serve points in the last round.

Kudermetova will feel gutted to miss out in New York after a promising run in Cincinnati. She will be eager to make amends this week and is the heavy favorite to win here.

Predicted Winner: Veronika Kudermetova

4) Darja Vidmanova vs Nikola Bartunkova

Lastly, Darja Vidmanova will take on compatriot Nikola Bartunkova in the second round of the Guadalajara Open.

Vidmanova has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit so far. She clinched the ITF W25 event in Texas this year and also reached the quarterfinals in Las Vegas (ITF W60). The 22-year-old started her campaign with a brilliant win against Alycia Parks in the first round, 6-2, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Nikola Bartunkova is making her third main draw appearance in Guadalajara. The 19-year-old has impressed critics with title-winning runs in Hechingen (W75) and Stuttgart-Vaihingen (W35) this year. She defeated Nicole Fossa Huergo in the first round, 6-4, 6-2.

Both players are yet to establish themselves on the main tour. Considering their results and clinical nature on lower-level circuits, Bartunkova should be able to come out on top.

Predicted Winner: Nikola Bartunkova

