Guadalajara Open Day 4: Women's singles predictions ft. Iva Jovic vs Camila Osorio, Jelena Ostapenko vs Marina Stakusic

Defending Guadalajara Open champion Magdalena Frech, Jelena Ostapenko, Camila Osorio and Iva Jovic will be among the big names in action on Day 4 of the tournament. All the aforementioned players take to court for their round-o-16 matches.

Frech, like other top seeds, had received a bye in the opening round and will play her first match at the venue since winning last year's final against Olivia Gadecki. With that and plenty of other top-drawer tennis action lined up, here's a look at some of top match-ups from Day 4 of the 2025 Guadalajara Open:

Camila Osorio vs Iva Jovic

Camila Osorio at the Guadalajara Open Akron. (Source: Getty)

Camila Osorio and Iva Jovic made early exits at the US Open, but have bounced back with tight opening wins at Guadalajara. Osorio is the more experienced player of the two and has always played well at this venue, even making it to the semifinal last year.

The Colombian will need to be wary of Jovic, who has shown plenty of promise in her first full season on Tour. She recently beat top-25 player Linda Noskova and has the power-packed game needed to push the best.

That said, Jovic has limited experience playing on the big stage. If Osorio can get the crowd behind her, she could ride a wave of confidence all the way over the finish line.

Prediction: Osorio in three sets

Jelena Ostapenko vs Marina Stakusic

Jelena Ostapenko at the Guadalajara Open Akron. (Source: Getty)

Jelena Ostapenko will look to her campaign to a strong start against Marina Stakusic. The Latvian had gotten off to a strong start in 2025, even lifting a trophy in Stuttgart, beating the likes of Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. She has, however, lost steam and has not won back to back matches since the French Open.

In the form of Stakusic, she faces an opponent who also broke a dubious streak starting the French Open this week. The Canadian had not won a match since Paris but has already picked up three victories: two in qualifiers and over Polina Kudermetova in the opening round.

Both Ostapenko and Stakusic have a golden chance to rediscover form here. The quick conditions in Guadalajara should favour Ostapenko’s big hitting. If she can find her range early, this could be an easy outing.

Prediction: Ostapenko in straight sets

Veronika Kudermetova vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva

Veronika Kudermetova at the Guadalajara Open Akron. (Source: Getty)

Veronika Kudermetova is also looking to return to the sort of form that saw her soar to the summit clash of the Cincinnati Open. The big-serving Russian takes on a fast-rising Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva.

The Andorran recently made her Grand Slam debut at the US Open before scoring an upset win over top seed Kamila Rakhimova in the 125k event in Guadalajara.

The biggest challenge for Kudermetova will be settling into the conditions. Jimenez Kasintseva has already won three matches here, including two in the qualifiers. She will need to use that to her advantage and get a quick start. Allowing Kudermetova time to get comfortable, especially on serve (she’s No. 9 on the ace leaderboard for the 2025 season), could prove costly.

Prediction: Kudermetova in three sets

Defeding Guadalajara Open champ Magdalena Frech vs Lucrezia Stefanini

Magdalena Frech at the Guadalajara Open Akron. (Source: Getty)

Defending champion Magdalena Frech also begins her quest to retain the trophy that she lifted 12 months ago. She faces Lucrezia Stefanini in her first match.

The Italian had already scored an upset in the tournament, having dispatched former Grand Slam champion Sloane Stephens in a match that was played over two days. She will be looking to get another big win against Frech.

The Pole, however, is a tricky customer. Not the most powerful player off the ground, she relies on her defensive prowess and movement to win points. Stefanini will have a much harder time getting the ball past her. Frech showed signs of revival at the US Open after a poor few weeks. She will also have plenty of good memories from her run last year and could use that to energize herself.

Prediction: Frech in straight sets

