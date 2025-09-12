Guadalajara Open Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. Iva Jovic vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Tatjana Maria vs Elsa Jacquemot

Defending Guadalajara Open champion Magdalena Frech will continue her pursuit of a second consecutive title at the tournament on Day 5 of the tournament. She takes on Czech youngster Nikola Bartunkova in her last-eight match.

Besides, Tatjana Maria and Iva Jovic will also be in action in quarterfinal action. With a lot to look forward to, here’s a look at the match-ups from Day 5 of the 2025 Guadalajara Open:

Iva Jovic vs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva

Iva Jovic upset the eight seed in the last match. (Source: Getty)

Iva Jovic and Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva will lock horns in a surprise semifinal encounter. Both women came up with big wins in their last rounds, taking out seeds Camila Osorio and Veronika Kudermetova, respectively.

Both youngsters possess similarly power-packed games, but Jovic is slightly better equipped at generating power off the ground. She will look to take on the role of aggressor from the back court. She will also have an edge in the serving department having fired seven aces to her opponent’s four.

This is a big opportunity for the both players to make their biggest semifinal on Tour. And in the quick playing conditions, the American’s willingness to take risk might just pay off.

Prediction: Jovic in three sets

Tatjana Maria vs Elsa Jacquemot

Tatjana Maria is among the few seeds left at the Guadalajara Open Akron. (Source: Getty)

Tatjana Maria is among the few seeds to have made it to the quarterfinals. She has been pushed hard by Rebecca Marino and Zeynyp Sonmez but has stayed strong behind serve and sliced-and-diced her way to wins.

Elsa Jaquemot, however, is also on a roll, having taken out the top seed Elise Mertens in her last match. Her topsin-heavy game has tested the patience of opponents but she will herself need to adapt to Maria’s slice exclusive baseline game.

Maria’s serve will need to fire but given how quickly the ball flies through the air in Guadalajara, the slice could prove to be the more effective technique on court.

Prediction: Maria in three sets

Defending Guadalajara Open champ Magdelena Frech vs Nikola Bartunkova

Magdelena Frech is the defending Guadalajara Open champ. (Source: Getty)

Magdalena Frech is now on a winning streak in Guadalajara stretching back to her run to the title last year. In her opener this year, she fended off the challenge from Lucrezia Stefanini.

The Polish player now faces the rising talent from Czechia Nikola Bartunkova. The latter likes to take the ball early and has put good pressure on her opponents, beating Darja Vidmanova and Nicole Fossa Huergo with relative ease.

Against Frech, however, the youngster will need to be more patient as the Pole is known to be one of the best defenders on Tour. She is master at counterpunching and could use her opponent’s pace against her. Her added experience and past record at the event should tilt the match even further in her favor.

Prediction: Frech in straight sets

