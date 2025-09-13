Guadalajara Open Day 6: Women's singles predictions ft. Iva Jovic vs Nikola Bartunkova, Emiliana Arango vs Elsa Jacquemot

Upset artists Iva Jovic and Nikola Bartunkova will locks horns in the 2025 Guadalajara Open semifinal. The two have taken out seeds Camila Osorio and Magdalena Frech, respectively, in what is turning into their career-best run at a Tour event.

Besides, Emiliana Arango and Elsa Jacquemot will also be in action in the second semifinal. With spots in the summit clash on the line, here’s a look at the match-ups from Day 6 of the 2025 Guadalajara Open:

Iva Jovic vs Nikola Bartunkova

Iva Jovic at the Guadalajara Open. (Source: Getty)

Iva Jovic is in the middle of a breakthrough season, having lifted her first WTA125k title and broken into the top-100 title. She has also been in top form all week, taking out the likes of Camila Osorio en-route to the semifinal.

In the form of Nikola Bartunkova, she faces another fast-rising youngster. The Czech made her Tour debut as a 16-year-old back in 2022 but her progress was halted in view of a doping ban last year. She has made a strong comeback in 2025 and is already poised for a top-150 debut courtesy her run here. The biggest win for her came in the last round when she defeated defending champion Magdalena Frech in two tight sets.

Both women play aggressive brands of tennis well-suited for the quick conditions in Guadalajara. Fans can expect some big hitting from both ends of the court, but Jovic will have a slight edge given her recent run of form. She has gained experience of playing on the big stage during her runs at the US and French Opens as well as Cincinnati which should also come in handy in crunch moments.

Prediction: Jovic in three sets

Emiliana Arango vs Elsa Jacquemot

Emiliana Arango at the Guadalajara Open. (Source: Getty)

Unlike the other semifinal, the one featuring Emiliana Arango and Elsa Jacquemot will pit two gritty counterpunchers against each other. The Colombian has always played well at the venue, having made her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal here a couple of years ago.

This year, she was helped by a mid-match withdrawal by Magda Linette in her opener. She has, however, made the best of the quick start, taking two convincing wins over Storm Hunter and Marina Stakusic since. Jacquemot, meanwhile, has been tested by seeds Elise Mertens and Tatjana Maria. She has come up trumps in three-sets marathons on both occasions.

The Frenchwoman, however, will need to improve her serving numbers as she hit 19 double faults in her last two matches. Against someone like Arango, who is 12/15 on break points conversions, that will simply not be good enough.

Prediction: Arango in three sets

