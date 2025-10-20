Guangzhou Open 2025 Day 1 predictions: Women's singles ft. Alycia Parks vs Ajla Tomljanovic, Alexandra Eala vs Claire Liu

The 19th edition of the Guangzhou Open is underway at the Nansha International Tennis Center with top-five seeded Alycia Parks and Alexandra Eala kicking off their respective campaigns on Tuesday, October 21. Olga Danilovic is the defending champion here, but will not be part of this WTA 250 tournament on the hardcourt.

Ad

World No. 40, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, is the top-seeded player and she is set to face Lulu Sun in the Round of 32 match on Day 1. Two-time champion Shuai Zhang will clash against Anastasia Zakharova, and the second-seed Ann Li will face Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva in the first round.

A total of 12 singles matches will take place on Day 1 on the Guangzhou Open 2025. Here are out predictions of all matches scheduled on October 21:

Ad

Trending

#1. Alycia Parks vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Parks at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Alycia Parks, the World No. 65, is seeded fifth in Guangzhou and is one of the top contenders for the title. The American has had a decent season with a 17-27 win-loss record, with her best performance coming in Auckland, where she reached the semifinals. Alycia Parks suffered early exits in Osaka, Wuhan and Beijing, but is likely to overcome Tomljanovic in three sets, who is ranked 89th in the WTA singles.

Ad

Prediction: Alycia Parks to win in three sets.

#2. Alexandra Eala vs Claire Liu

Eala at the 2025 US Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Alexandra Eala is seeing her breakout season and is up against the former Wolrd No. 52, Claire Liu, on Day 1. Filipino youngster made headlines by beating Iga Swiatek, Jeļena Ostapenko and Madison Keys on her way to Miami Open semifinals this season. She also defeated the 14th seed, Clara Tauson, in the US Open to reach the second round of a Major for the first time. Liu is currently ranked 305th in the WTA singles and is unlikely to trouble Eala on Day 1 of the Guangzhou Open.

Ad

Prediction: Alexandra Eala to win in straight sets.

#3 Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva vs Ann Li

Prediction: Ann Li to win in straight sets.

#4 Anna Bondar vs Hanyu Guo

Prediction: Anna Bondar to win in straight sets.

#5 Shuai Zhang vs Anastasia Zakharova

Prediction: Shuai Zhang to win in three sets.

#6 Camila Osorio vs Lucia Bronzetti

Prediction: Camila Osorio to win in three sets.

Ad

#7 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs Lulu Sun

Prediction: Jessica Bouzas Maneiro to win in straight sets.

#8 Polina Kudermetova vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah

Prediction: Polina Kudermetova to win in three sets.

#9 Kaja Juvan vs Caty McNally

Prediction: Kaja Juvan to win in three sets.

#10 Ella Seidel vs Leolia Jeanjean

Prediction: Leolia Jeanjean to win in three sets.

Ad

#11 Alina Korneeva vs Yulia Putintseva

Prediction: Yulia Putintseva to win in straight sets.

#12 Katarzyna Kawa vs Katie Volynets

Prediction: Katie Volynets to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumeet Kavthale Covering Tennis, Golf, Motorsports and the Olympics. Know More