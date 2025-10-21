Guangzhou Open 2025 Day 2 predictions: Women's singles ft. Lulu Sun vs Wang Yafan, Ann Li vs Camila Osorio

Ann Li and Lulu Sun will lead the charge on Day 2 of the 2025 Guangzhou Open, one of the final stops of the season. Both women are scheduled to take to court for their second-round encounters.

Ad

While Li takes on the seasoned Camila Osorio, Sun faces home hope Wang Yafan. Other names in action include Zhang Shuai and Wang Xiyu. With lots to look forward to, let’s take a look at the prospect of some big names in action:

Lulu Sun vs Wang Yafan

Lulu Sun will take on Wang Yafan (Source: Getty)

Lulu Sun will look to continue her resurgence in Asia when she takes on Wang Yafan at the Guangzhou Open. The Kiwi player has struggled to replicate the results from her breakthrough 2024 season, dropping out of the top-100 as a result. That said, her time in Asia has been fruitful as she picked up a WTA125k title in Jingshan and made another semifinal in Jinan.

Ad

Trending

Sun has also already pulled off the biggest upset in Guangzhou, taking out top seed Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the opening round. She went toe-to-toe with the big-hitting Spaniard from the baseline and eked out a tight two-set win.

In the form of Yafan, Sun faces another big-hitting player. Luckily for her, she already had a taste of what’s to come during her time on court against Bouzas Maneiro.

For Yafan, an injury-riddled season has meant only sporadic match play. She is yet to settle into a rhythm, having won only two matches in her four tournaments at the Asian swing. She was solid in her win over Kamila Rakhimova in her opener here, but will need to step up significantly to stand a chance against a confident-looking Sun.

Ad

Prediction: Sun in two tight sets

Ann Li vs Camila Osorio

Ann Li will tak on Camila Osorio. (Source: Getty)

The second encounter will pit Ann Li’s power against Camila Osorio’s defensive prowess. The American has posted big wins over the likes of Belinda Bencic, Emma Raducanu and Wang Xinyu. She possesses a big serve and has likes to take the ball early, an ability that can often come in handy on quick courts like those in Tokyo.

Ad

That said, against someone like Osorio, she will need to handle topspin-heavy shots that aren’t necessarily the fastest. She struggled to deal with the spin during her three-set marathon loss to the same opponent in Wuhan a few weeks ago.

Osorio, for her part, has won only one main draw match since beating Li in China. She is not the biggest striker of the tennis ball and thrives better on the slower clay, where she can use her variety to better effect.

Ad

All things considered, this match is still Li’s for the taking. The conditions play more to her liking and if she can be slightly more patient in the baseline exchanges, she should be able to avenge her Wuhan loss.

Prediction: Li in two tight sets

Other Guangzhou Open predictions

Wang Xiyu to def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto in three sets

Zhang Shuai to def. Veronika Erjavec in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More