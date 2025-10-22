Guangzhou Open 2025 Day 3 predictions: Women's singles ft. Caty McNally vs Ajla Tomljanovic, Katie Volynets vs Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah

Katie Volynets and Caty McNally will lead teh action on Day 3 of the 2025 Guangzhou Open, with a quarterfinal spot up for grabs for both women. They had come through upset wins in their opening matches at the WTA 250 event.

Besides, Claire Liu, Anna Bondar, Ella Seidel and Yulia Putintseva will also take to court for their respective second-round matches. With top-drawer tennis lined up, let's take a look at the prospects of the big names in the fray:

Caty McNally vs Ajla Tomljanovic

Caty McNally will take on Ajla Tomljanovic (Source: Getty)

Caty McNally and Ajla Tomljanovic have had their fair share of struggles with injuries in recent times, but have begun to rediscover their best tennis.

McNally recently won a WTA125k title in Newport and has pushed the likes of Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys and Elena Rybakina to the brink in recent months. Tomljanovic, meanwhile, nearly upset Coco Gauff at the US Open and has a Ningbo quarterfinal to show for her time in Asia.

They came through similarly tough wins in their opening rounds. McNally was pushed especially hard by Kaja Juvan. The American's second serve was a big area of concern as she was winning only 20% of the points behind it. Against an aggressive returner like Tomjlanovic, that can spell doom.

The Aussie likes to attack the ball and can generate a lot of pace off the ground. By doing so, she will take time away from McNally. On the quick courts in Guangzhou, that could be deciding factor in this one.

Prediciton. Tomljanovic in two tight sets

Katie Volynets vs Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah

Katie Volynets will take on Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah (Source: Getty)

Katie Volynets will take on the fast-rising Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah in the other big match of the day. The French teenager made her Tour debut in Rouen earlier this year and has already joined the winners' circle by lifting the trophy in Sao Paulo. The title run propelled her to a career-high ranking of No. 129.

Entering the main draw as a lucky loser, she has backed up her recent results by upsetting right seed Polina Kudermetova. Volynets too has already won three matches this week (two in qualifying) to bolster her confidence. She had recently made a WTA125k final in Suzhuo, a welcome result amid a poor run of form.

Neither player possesses explosive groundstrokes but instead rely on their consistency and variety to win matches. In a match-up featuring players with such similar styles, recent form could a play a huge part. Going by that, the Frenchwoman should have an edge.

Prediction: Rakotomanga Rajaonah in three sets

Other Guangzhou Open predictions

Claire Liu to def. Anna Bondar in three sets

Ella Seidel to def. Yulia Putintseva in three sets

