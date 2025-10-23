Guangzhou Open 2025 Day 4 predictions: Women's singles ft. Ann Li vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Katie Volynets vs Zhang Shuai

Day 4 (Friday, October 24) of the Guangzhou Open 2025 will see the players in action for their quarterfinal matches. The tournament has been rocked by upsets right from the start. Only one seeded player, Ann Li, has advanced to the last eight.

Six of the eight seeded players, including Alexandra Eala, were shown the door in the first round. Yulia Putintseva was the only other seeded player to survive the carnage, and even she bit the dust in the second round. Despite the upsets, the quarterfinal line-up is quite promising.

With a spot in the semifinals up for grabs, here are the predictions for all the women's singles matches set for Day 4 of the Guangzhou Open 2025:

#1. Ann Li vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Li scored wins over Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva and Camila Osorio without the loss of a set to make the quarterfinals of the Guangzhou Open. Cocciaretto, on the other hand, took the scenic route to make the last eight here, needing three sets each to dispatch Diane Parry and Wang Xiyu.

Li has compiled a 28-23 record for the season so far, with a couple of runner-up finishes under her belt. Cocciaretto has a 16-20 record at the main draw level, and her best result has been a semifinal showing at the Libema Open. The American has given a better account of herself this season and has been in pretty good form this week, thus making her the favorite to win this contest.

Predicted winner: Ann Li to win in straight sets.

#2. Katie Volynets vs Zhang Shuai

Zhang Shuai at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Volynets came through the qualifying rounds to book her spot in the main draw of the Guangzhou Open. She staged a comeback to beat Katarzyna Kawa in the first round but scored a routine 6-3, 6-3 win over Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah in the second round.

Zhang kicked off her run here with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Anastasia Zakharova. She then fought past Veronika Erjavec in three sets to make the quarterfinals. She has been in pretty decent form in Asia, though Americans have proven to be a thorn in her side.

Zhang lost to Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the China Open, and faltered at the same stage at the Wuhan Open with a loss to Coco Gauff. Both players went on to win the respective tournaments as well.

Zhang leads Volynets 1-0 in the head-to-head, winning their previous meeting at the Australian Open 2023 in straight sets. Based on how she has performed over the past few weeks, Zhang will be favored to score yet another win in this rivalry.

Predicted winner: Zhang Shuai to win in straight sets.

#3. Claire Liu vs Ella Seidel

Predicted winner: Ella Seidel to win in three sets.

#4. Lulu Sun vs Caty McNally

Predicted winner: Caty McNally to win in straight sets.

