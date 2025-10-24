Guangzhou Open 2025 Day 5 predictions: Women's singles ft. Ann Li vs Zhang Shuai, Claire Liu vs Lulu Sun

Day 5 (Saturday, October 25) of the Guangzhou Open 2025 will be headlined by the women's singles semifinals. Ann Li, Zhang Shuai, Claire Liu and Lulu Sun are the final four women left standing.

Liu and Sun have reached this stage all the way from the qualifying rounds as well. Li, meanwhile, is the only seeded player in the mix. Zhang, who has raised her level during the Asian swing, is bidding to reach her first singles final in over three years.

As the tournament nears its climax, here are the predictions for both the singles semifinals set to take place on Day 5 of the Guangzhou Open 2025:

#1. Claire Liu vs Lulu Sun

Liu fought for her place in the Guangzhou Open draw by coming through the qualifying rounds. She upset fourth seed Alexandra Eala 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round, and followed it up with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Anna Bondar. She staged yet another comeback to beat Ella Seidel 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Sun also came through the qualifying rounds, and ousted top seed Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round. A routine win over Wang Yafan sent her into the quarterfinals, where she rallied from a set down to defeat Caty McNally 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Both players are bidding to reach their second career final at the WTA level. Sun has failed to back up her breakthrough 2024 season, during which she made the Wimbledon quarterfinals and the Monterrey Open final. She has a 13-21 record on the main tour this year.

Liu hadn't won a match on the WTA Tour this year prior to this week. While she's having a resurgence at the Guangzhou Open, Sun's results this year make her the favorite to win their first career meeting.

Predicted winner: Lulu Sun to win in three sets.

#2. Ann Li vs Zhang Shuai

Zhang Shuai at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Li has made the semifinals of the Guangzhou Open without conceding a set, knocking out Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva, Camila Osorio and Elisabetta Cocciaretto along the way. She has reached her third semifinal of the season, and won her previous two semifinals this year to reach the final in Singapore and Cleveland.

After a routine 6-4, 6-1 win over Anastasia Zakharova, Zhang needed three sets to deal with Veronika Erjavec. She was thoroughly tested by Katie Volynets in the quarterfinals, eventually winning 7-6 (5), 5-7, 7-5 in close to three hours.

Li won her previous and only meeting against Zhang at the Australian Open 2021 for the loss of only two games. Both have endured plenty of ups and downs since then. However, the American's 29-23 record is miles better than her opponent's 9-7 record for the season. Based on their results this year and their performances this week, Li will be the firm favorite to reach the final.

Predicted winner: Ann Li to win in straight sets.

