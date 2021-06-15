Halle 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head and prediction | Noventi Open

Match details

Fixture: (4) Andrey Rublev vs Jordan Thompson

Date: 16 June 2021

Tournament: Noventi Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €1,318,605

Match timing: Approx. 1 pm local time, 11 am GMT, 7 am EST, 4.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrey Rublev vs Jordan Thompson preview

Andrey Rublev opened his 2021 bett1open campaign with a tight two-set win over compatriot Karen Khachanov on Tuesday. The third seed needed an hour and 18 minutes to emerge with a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory and progress to the second round, where he will take on Australian Jordan Thompson.

Rublev hasn't played a lot of tennis on grass, but he looked comfortable on the court in his match against Khachanov. He will look to build on that result and make a deep run in Halle.

Jordan Thompson

Thompson, meanwhile, is playing his second grasscourt tournament this season. The Australian advanced to the round of 16 in Stuttgart last week and even came close to upsetting compatriot Alex de Minaur.

He also looked in good nick during his first-round encounter against Daniel Altmaier in Halle. Needless to say, he will be confident of his prospects in this tournament.

Andrey Rublev vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Andrey Rublev and Jordan Thompson, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Andrey Rublev vs Jordan Thompson prediction

Rublev managed to keep his cool on the big points against Khachanov.

Andrey Rublev's best result on grass was a quarterfinal showing at this event a few years ago. The Russian does, however, possess a game that can yield results on this surface. He will undoubtedly be the favorite going into Wednesday's contest.

Rublev was formidable on serve against Khachanov and did not face a single break point. He also managed to keep his cool in the crunch moments and that should hold him in good stead going forward.

Rublev will look to use his power-packed game to take control of the match against Jordan Thompson. The Aussie has had his fair share of success on grass, including a run to the final of the 2019 Rosmalen Championships, but he is unlikely to be able to stick with his opponent from the back of the court.

Thompson will need to prevent Rublev from settling into the match or he risks being blown away by the Russian's power.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in two tight sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram