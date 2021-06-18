Halle 2021: Andrey Rublev vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview, head-to-head and prediction | Noventi Open

Andrey Rublev

Match details

Fixture: (4) Andrey Rublev vs Nikoloz Basilashvili

Date: 19 June 2021

Tournament: Noventi Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Halle, Germany

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Grass

Prize money: €1,318,605

Match timing: 12 pm local time, 10 am GMT, 6 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrey Rublev vs Nikoloz Basilashvili preview

Fourth seed Andrey Rublev will take on Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first semifinal of the 2021 Noventi Open on Saturday.

Rublev, the last remaining seed in the draw, faced a stern test in his last-eight match against Philipp Kohlschreiber. The Russian had to dig deep to take a competitive first set in a tiebreaker, but grew in strength as the match progressed. He is now one win away from a third final of the season.

Nikoloz Basilashvili

Basilashvili, meanwhile, enters this contest with a lot of grasscourt wins under his belt. He played a couple of matches in Stuttgart, where he came up short against Marin Cilic in the round of 16.

The Georgian has done well to bounce back in Halle this week. Having come through the qualification rounds, he has already scored five wins. Needless to say, he will be feeling confident about his prospects heading into the semifinals.

Andrey Rublev vs Nikoloz Basilashvili head-to-head

Andrey Rublev and Nikoloz Basilashvili have split their previous four meetings, so their current head-to-head stands at a 2-2 deadlock. However, it is the Russian who has won the last two encounters, including a dominant straight-sets victory in Hamburg last year.

Andrey Rublev vs Nikoloz Basilashvili prediction

Rublev will look to dominate proceedings from the baseline.

Andrey Rublev and Nikoloz Basilashvili have both won at least one title in 2021 and with the early exits of some big names in Halle, they will sense an opportunity to add to that tally.

Rublev is yet to drop a set in Halle this week, but he has been tested by his opponents. The Russian has done well to hold his nerve in the crunch moments; his serve, in particular, has bailed him out of some tight situations.

Against Basilashvili, who plays an attacking brand of tennis not dissimilar to Rublev's, the Russian will need to ensure he stays in control. Both men will look to go for their shots and the match could well turn in favor of the player who can keep thee unforced error count to a minimum.

Rublev does have a slight edge, but he will need to be at his best to avoid an upset at the hands of an increasingly confident Basilashvili.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram